Veteran forward Patrick Kane is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings, according to a report from ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery following the 2022-23 season and has been rehabbing ever since.

Kane had met with several teams in recent weeks, including the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Kaplan, Kane had his list of choices down to two Eastern Conference teams prior to Tuesday's decision.

The 35-year-old three-time champion actually relocated his entire family to Toronto in order to rehab from surgery during the past six months. Kane participated in drills with former player Cody Hodgson.

Kane spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks before the franchise traded him to the New York Rangers prior to last season's trade deadline.

The veteran winger wasn't quite as productive as the team may have hoped when acquiring him as he registered just 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 regular-season games. Meanwhile, Kane did record a goal and five assists while racking up 17:22 minutes of ice time during the team's opening-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils.

During his NHL career, Kane has tallied 451 goals and 786 assists while helping Chicago win three Stanley Cups in the 2010s. Kane currently has the fourth-most points among active players, while his goals are the sixth-most among active players.

Kane will now be reunited with star winger Alex DeBrincat, who he skated on a line with during his time in Chicago. The Red Wings haven't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, but have gotten off to a hot start. Detroit currently has an 11-6-3 record and sits in third place in the Atlantic Division.