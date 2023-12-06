Patrick Kane will play his first game as a member of the Detroit Red Wings against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Head coach Derek Lalonde announced Kane will suit up for the Red Wings in his first action since undergoing offseason hip surgery.

Kane, 35, hasn't played since the New York Rangers were eliminated from the 2023 playoffs by the New Jersey Devils. After dealing with a hip injury for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, Kane opted to get a hip resurfacing procedure in hopes of extending his career.

Since then, Kane has undergone an arduous rehabilitation process, but he has been cleared to play and signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings last week. When speaking with the Detroit media for the first time, Kane said his hip feels much better than it did last season.

"I feel a lot better than compared to last year," Kane said. "Just the ability to put weight on the right leg and shift weight side to side. Also, just my lateral movement is better. Crossovers, left over right, were a struggle for me last year. That feels good as well. I think I'm in a good spot."

Kane joins a Red Wings team that is second place in the Atlantic Division and has won three straight games. If Kane can bring some extra offense, it would help Detroit hold off teams like the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoff race.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane has already established himself as perhaps the greatest American player in hockey history. He has 451 goals, 786 assists and 1,237 points in 1,180 career games.