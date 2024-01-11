Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has been ruled out indefinitely with an upper body injury, according to an announcement from the team. The Sabres didn't reveal what the injury was other than listing him as week-to-week.

Skinner suffered the unknown injury during Tuesday's 5-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken, according to Sabres head coach Don Granato. The veteran forward scored a goal and recorded an assist in Tuesday's contest.

"Skinny is a big part of when we go; he's usually going," Granato said regarding Skinner. "Yes, it's a big loss. ... Guys just have to elevate and pick up."

Skinner is currently the team's leading scorer with 17 goals on the season. The Sabres forward has been playing extremely well as of late with two goals and four assists over his last three games.

The Sabres are expected to regain the services of captain Kyle Okposo, who had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury. Okposo is slated to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators and will take Skinner's spot.

Skinner has been with the Sabres since the 2018 offseason when he was traded to the team from the Carolina Hurricanes.