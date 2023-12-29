When the Seattle Kraken unveiled their 2024 NHL Winter Classic uniforms, they were met with positive feedback. However, one Seattle-area entrepreneur has filed a trademark lawsuit against the Kraken due to the jersey's resemblance to that of the now-defunct Seattle Metropolitans, per a report from the Seattle Times.

The Metropolitans were founded in 1915 as a member of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, and they won the Stanley Cup in 1917. Seven years later, in 1924, the team folded and Seattle went without a hockey team for almost 100 years.

Paul Kim purchased the trademark rights to the Metropolitans' name, logo, and colors in 2014. He used that to sell throwback merchandise, and Kim even had a relationship with the Kraken when the team entered the NHL in 2021.

However, according to the report from the Times, that relationship cratered when the Kraken and Kim engaged in negotiations about using the Metropolitans' design for the 2024 Winter Classic jerseys. In the suit, Kim accuses the NHL franchise of making "low-ball" offers for licensing rights.

Even when those talks fizzled out, the Kraken went ahead with a Winter Classic jersey design that incorporates a lot of elements from the Metropolitans' logo and uniforms. The Kraken's sweater bears a big red "S" with lettering running through it, which Kim says is "virtually identical" to the Metropolitans' primary logo. The Winter Classic uniform also imitates the Metropolitans' old uniforms by incorporating big horizontal stripes throughout.

In the lawsuit, Kim claims to have lost $2.5 million as a result of the Kraken using a design similar to the Metropolitans for their Winter Classic jersey. He will be seeking at least that amount in damages from the Kraken ownership.

A Kraken spokesperson released a statement on the lawsuit to the Times.

"We are aware of the filing and are working with our lawyers to respond. We cannot comment further on an active legal matter. Our focus is on delivering an incredible NHL Winter Classic experience for our fans and celebrating outdoor hockey together," the statement read.