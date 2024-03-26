The Pittsburgh Penguins have their Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads back in their possession. In a press release, the team announced that the Jagr bobbleheads were found by a "special cargo recovery team" after they had been stolen earlier this month.

"The Penguins were notified last week that a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California," the Penguins said in a press release. "The truckload arrived in Pittsburgh today and is expected to be delivered to PPG Paints Arena within the next week."

Prior to the theft, the Jagr bobbleheads were slated to be handed out ahead of the March 14 game against the San Jose Sharks. However, the Penguins announced that the shipment had been stolen and would be handing out vouchers for fans to pick up their bobbleheads at a future date.

With the Jagr bobbleheads back in their possession, the team will have fans with vouchers to pick up their respective bobbleheads beginning on April 6 and 7. No further information was released regarding how the bobbleheads were found.

"We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation," Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement when the bobbleheads were stolen. "While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight's game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans."

Following the theft, the Penguins posted a short video clip on their X account showing Jagr getting into a yellow truck to search for the missing bobbleheads. When Jagr got into the vehicle, he strapped one of the Jagr bobbleheads into the passenger seat.

The Penguins were honoring Jagr with a bobblehead giveaway after the franchise retired his No. 68 in a ceremony prior to a Feb. 18 game against the Los Angeles Kings. Jagr spent 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, and is one of just three players to have their numbers retired by the Penguins.