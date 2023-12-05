Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was a brick wall on Monday as he recorded his first shutout of the 2023-24 season in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars. While producing a superhuman performance on the ice, Vasilevskiy showed he is human off of it.

During the media scrum following Monday's contest, his session was interrupted by the sound of a loud fart as he spoke to reporters. Vasilevskiy's face told the whole story, and he couldn't contain his laughter in regard to the noise.

Prior to the fart, Vasilevskiy was answering a question about his struggles after he surrendered six goals in a 8-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday. However, he was ultimately able to regain his composure and finish answering the question.

Vasilevskiy's performance on Monday was no joke. The Lightning goaltender turned aside all 25 shots he faced, recording his 33rd career shutout in the process.

Vasilevskiy returned to the ice last month after missing nearly the first two months of the season while recovering from back surgery. He has had his fair share of struggles with a 3.03 goals-against-average in five starts since returning. However, Monday's performance was more like the Vasilevskiy the hockey world has grown accustomed to seeing.