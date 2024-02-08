The Winter Classic will be making a return to Chicago for the 2025 installment. The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field in the 2025 Winter Classic, according to an announcement from the NHL.

This will mark the second time the annual outdoor game will be played at Wrigley Field. The Blackhawks hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Wrigley Field back in 2009 in a game the Red Wings won 6-4.

The 2024 Winter Classic featured the host Seattle Kraken defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1, a contest that drew low ratings despite being on a big stage.

This will be the Blackhawks' fifth time competing in the Winter Classic and the third time hosting it. Chicago will pass the Boston Bruins for the most Winter Classic appearances by any NHL franchise.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be participating in the Winter Classic for the third time. They hosted the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium and defeated the Blackhawks 4-1 in that contest. The Blues also competed in the 2022 Winter Classic, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-4.

Wrigley Field, home of the MLB's Chicago Cubs, is one of the most iconic stadiums in any sport, so having it host another Winter Classic isn't all that surprising. Wrigley Field also becomes the second venue to host multiple Winter Classics along with Fenway Park.