Landry Jones to make XFL debut for Dallas Renegades in Week 2, coach Bob Stoops confirms

Landry Jones, the first player to sign with an XFL team, will make his long-awaited debut for the Dallas Renegades on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Wildcats, head coach Bob Stoops announced. Landry has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered during training camp and is what ultimately held him out of the opener.

Landry nearly started in that opener against St. Louis after being cleared to play, but Stoops elected to have him rest up for one more week. He's worked with the first-team offense this entire week, so there looks to be zero doubt that he'll be the man under center when they take on the Wildcats, who are coming into this game after falling to the Houston Roughnecks, 37-17.

"We're planning on starting Landry and playing the whole game," Stoops told reporters on Thursday. "He's felt great all week, so we're anxious to see him out there."

In Dallas' 15-9 opening loss to the BattleHawks, Phillip Nelson got the start at quarterback and completed 79% of his passes for 209 yards and one interception.

The last time we saw Landry in a professional game was during the 2018 preseason as a member of the Steelers. He bounced around the NFL for a bit following his release from Pittsburgh, signing short deals with the Jaguars and Raiders, but never solidified a stable roster spot. Landry signed with the Renegades back in August. Jones also played his collegiate football under Stoops at Oklahoma.

He'll now look to give Dallas its first win in franchise history when they take on Los Angeles (0-1) on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.