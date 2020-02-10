XFL standings 2020: Here's a look at how all the teams stack up in both divisions
Check back throughout the season to see where each XFL team stands heading to the playoffs
The new XFL is off and running, and if you're wondering how the playoffs work and what the standings look like, you're in luck. Each XFL team will play 10 regular season games, and the top two from each division move on to the playoffs, featuring the East Division title game (3 p.m. ET on April 18) and West Division title game (3 p.m. ET on April 19) at the home field of the team with the better record. The XFL championship game will be held on April 26 at a to-be-announced location.
Be sure to check back each week to see the updated standings below, and don't miss all of CBS Sports' XFL coverage. We've got a detailed XFL viewer's guide, projected team win totals, weekly power rankings, game predictions, a breakdown of every player in the league and much more.
East Division
|Team
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Vs. Div.
|Vs. West
|Home
|Away
New York Guardians
1-0
23
3
1-0
0-0
1-0
0-0
D.C. Defenders
1-0
31
19
0-0
1-0
1-0
0-0
St. Louis BattleHawks
1-0
15
9
0-0
1-0
0-0
1-0
Tampa Bay Vipers
0-1
3
23
0-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
West Division
|Team
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Vs. Div.
|Vs. East
|Home
|Away
Houston Roughnecks
1-0
37
17
1-0
0-0
1-0
0-0
Dallas Renegades
0-1
9
15
0-0
0-1
0-1
0-0
Seattle Dragons
0-1
19
31
0-0
0-1
0-0
0-1
Los Angeles Wildcats
0-1
17
37
0-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
