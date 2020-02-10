XFL standings 2020: Here's a look at how all the teams stack up in both divisions

The new XFL is off and running, and if you're wondering how the playoffs work and what the standings look like, you're in luck. Each XFL team will play 10 regular season games, and the top two from each division move on to the playoffs, featuring the East Division title game (3 p.m. ET on April 18) and West Division title game (3 p.m. ET on April 19) at the home field of the team with the better record. The XFL championship game will be held on April 26 at a to-be-announced location.

East Division

Team Overall PF PA Vs. Div. Vs. West Home Away New York Guardians 1-0 23 3 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0 D.C. Defenders 1-0 31 19 0-0 1-0 1-0 0-0 St. Louis BattleHawks 1-0 15 9 0-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 Tampa Bay Vipers 0-1 3 23 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1

West Division