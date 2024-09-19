Caesars promo code for CFB Week 4: CBS1000 for a bonus bet

Before betting on Week 4 of the college football season, consider checking out the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s a brand new world in college football. With the expansion to a 12-team playoff and realignment across the country, conference play has never meant more. For most teams, Week 4 marks the beginning of the conference schedule. If you’re betting on college football in Week 4, you might want to check out the latest promotion from Caesars Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the offer and how to claim it.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Caesars Promo

Caesars offers all new users a variation of the traditional “first bet insurance” promotion. This is a common promotion across the industry that allows users some peace of mind before placing their first bet. If the bet is unsuccessful, users will get a bonus bet to take a second chance.

In order to claim the offer, users must sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBS1000. After that, an original deposit of at least $10 is required. Users can then place their first bet on any market, and if the bet is unsuccessful, Caesars will issue a bonus bet equal to the amount of the stake, up to $1,000.

For example, if you’re betting on college football on Saturday and place a $880 bet on Oklahoma to cover the spread as a 7-point (+100) underdog against Tennessee. If Oklahoma covers, you win $880 and get to continue wagering and withdrawing normally. If Tennessee covers, you get $880 in bonus bets to take another chance on any bet posted on the site over the next 14 days.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Caesars promo terms and conditions

This offer is only available for the first wager on a new account. Users must be at least 21 years old and physically located in one of the states where Caesars operates. A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Bonus bets expire within 14 days and cannot be divided into multiple wagers. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once. The bonus bet stake is not included in any payout.

How to claim the Caesars promo

If you’re interested in claiming this promotion from Caesars, signing up and activating the promo requires following these simple steps:

Using any of the links or banners on this page, head to the Caesars sign-up page. Enter promo code CBS1000 to activate the offer. Enter all necessary information such as your name and address to verify your identity. Create your account using your email address and a secure password. Deposit at least $10 using any of the available funding methods such as online banking or PayPal. Place your first wager, keeping in mind that the maximum return on this promotion is $1,000.

Once your first wager is graded, Caesars will issue you a bonus bet equal to the amount of the stake of your wager if your first bet doesn’t win.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

It’s a new era in college football. With the 12-team playoff in its first season as well as widespread conference realignment, there’s a new sense of excitement across the country. Week 4 unofficially marks the start of conference play, and there are some intriguing matchups we aren’t exactly used to taking place across the country.

No. 11 USC at No. 18 Michigan

USC Michigan Spread -6.0 (-105) +6.0 (-115) Moneyline -225 +185 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State

Utah Oklahoma State Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Moneyline -130 +110 Total Over 54.0 (-110) Under 54.0 (-110)

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma

Tennessee Oklahoma Spread -7.0 (-120) +7.0 (+100) Moneyline -292 +235 Total Over 57.5 (-110) Under 57.5 (-110)

While not all teams will be playing conference games, a large portion of the country will begin their quests for a conference championship. These games will also mean the most when it comes to deciding which teams make the College Football Playoff come December.

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

If you’ve ever been to the Las Vegas strip, you’ve probably seen the many different Caesars properties. Their legacy as an entertainment and gambling company is undeniable. With the relatively recent shift nationwide to online sports betting being legalized, Caesars has adapted to the times and put major investment into its online sportsbook.

The user experience is enjoyable thanks to the simplicity of their mobile app and website. The sportsbook offers a wide variety of betting lines and markets across many sports worldwide. Finding these markets is easy and placing your bets is a seamless process with Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars makes funding one’s account simple. Users can use online banking, bank cards, PayPal and a variety of other funding methods to add money to their accounts. Withdrawing your money is just as easy, with Caesars usually releasing your money within a day or two.

The sign-up offer mentioned in this article is generous, but Caesars doesn’t just focus new users. It also takes care of its existing users by offering them frequent promotions such as profit boosts, parlay boosts and bet-and-get type promotions. The Caesars Rewards program also allows users to turn their online sports bets into real-life experiences, such as hotel stays and dining.

Caesars continues to grow in the online space and is already widely considered a top online sportsbook.