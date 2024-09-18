DraftKings promo for NFL Week 3: Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

DraftKings is one of the nation’s top sportsbooks, and no sport is more popular to wager on nationwide than NFL betting. With Week 3 of the season fast approaching, we’re entering one of the last opportunities to take advantage of the DraftKings sign-up offer for the new season. This article will highlight what exactly the promotion is, how to claim it and how it works.

21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

The DraftKings sign-up offer begins as a simple bet-and-get promotion. The industry looks favorably upon these types of promotions as a minimal original investment is required, and users get bonus bets to help them get accustomed to betting with DraftKings.

To claim this offer, simply sign up for a new DraftKings account, deposit and then wager $5 on any market. Once that bet is graded, DraftKings will credit your account with 10 separate $25 bonus bets, equaling a total of $250 worth of bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used to wager on any market on any sport taking place over the next seven days following the tokens being issued.

You can claim this promotion by betting $5 on any NFL game this weekend. Once your first bet is graded, you can then use the bonus bets on the rest of this week’s NFL slate or any game taking place over the course of the next week.

DraftKings promo terms and conditions

This DraftKings sign-up offer is only available to new accounts who have never created an account in any state. Users must be at least 21 years old and in a state where DraftKings operates to claim the offer. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets expire within seven days of issuance. Bonus bets have no cash value until wagered at least once. Any winnings do not include a return of the bonus bet stake.

Explanation of NFL+ Premium

In addition to getting $250 worth of bonus bets from DraftKings for signing up, new users will also receive one month of free access to NFL+ Premium. This is a subscription service produced by the league to help enhance fans’ experience following the league.

NFL+ Premium has plenty of perks and offers that help football fans dive deeper into the league. Some of these offerings include:

NFL RedZone

NFL Network

All-22 game film

Condensed replay of games

Live audio of games

Live phone streaming of local and primetime games

Advanced analytics

While other streaming services might do a better job of offering live access to more games, in terms of total package, it’s hard to match what is offered by NFL+ Premium. Even one month of free access can help improve your knowledge of the league.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

In order to claim the DraftKings signup promo, just follow these simple steps:

Using any of the links or banners on this page, head towards the DraftKings sign-up page. Provide necessary information to verify your identity, such as your name and date of birth. Sign up for an account using your email address and a secure password. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app from your app store of choice. Using any of the available funding methods, make your first deposit of at least $5. Place your first wager on any market, making sure to risk at least $5 in the process.

Once your first wager is graded, DraftKings will add 10 separate $25 bonus bets to your account. Make sure to use bonus bets within one week, or else they will expire.

What can you bet on?

Week 3 of the NFL season is already here. All teams are two games into the campaign, and while it may feel early, it gets late fast in the NFL. Week 3 is already a pivotal game for some teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, who are staring 0-3 in the face after entering the season as a potential Super Bowl contender.

Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys Spread -1.5 (-108) +1.5 (-112) Moneyline -122 +102 Total Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

For some teams, Week 3 marks an opportunity to improve to 3-0. That would give them a nice cushion to fall back on for the rest of the season. Two 2-0 teams meet in Pittsburgh this weekend, and it’s two teams that you probably didn’t expect to have this much success.

LA Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Spread +1.5 (-108) -1.5 (-112) Moneyline +102 -122 Total Over 35.5 (-110) Under 35.5 (-110)

For some teams, we’re still trying to figure out who exactly they are. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are both coming off losses and are now dealing with major injury issues.

San Francisco 49ers LA Rams Spread -7.0 (-112) +7.0 (-108) Moneyline -340 +270 Total Over 43.0 (-112) Under 43.0 (-112)

All three of these games, as well as the 13 other games on the NFL schedule this weekend, are available to bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

Widely considered one of the top sportsbooks in the country, DraftKings has developed that reputation for good reason. When you look at the checklist of what a sports bettor would want from their sportsbook, DraftKings checks just about all of the boxes.

The sign-up promotion mentioned in this article is one of the most generous in the industry, and DraftKings doesn’t stop there. It makes sure it takes care of its existing users by offering daily promotions such as profit boosts, stepped-up parlays and bonus bets.

The user experience is second to none. DraftKings puts a large focus on its technology and security, ensuring that all users can confidently enjoy the offerings available to them. The mobile app is sleek and easy to use.

In terms of betting markets available, DraftKings believes in both quality and quantity. Not only does DraftKings offer lines across a wide variety of sports in different leagues across the world, but they also offer plenty of prop markets and niche selections for most games.

Depositing and withdrawing your money is a simple process as well. There are numerous different ways for you to deposit your money, ensuring you can use whatever makes you feel most comfortable. When it comes time to withdraw any potential winnings, the experience is seamless and takes at most a few days before the money is in your account.