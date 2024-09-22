Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Believe it or not, we’re already into Week 3 of the NFL season.

Overall, 12 teams enter the weekend with a 1-1 record. Nine other teams are 2-0 to open the season, while nine teams are looking for their first victory. An 0-3 start is often a death sentence for team’s playoff hopes, so the desperation level should be high for those clubs.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-0)

Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints Spread +3 (-120) -3 (+100) Moneyline +124 -148 Total Over 49.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110)

Houston Texans (2-0) at Minnesota Vikings (2-0)

Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings Spread -1.5 (-112) +1.5 (-108) Moneyline -125 +105 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys Spread -1.0 (-110) +1.0 (-110) Moneyline -115 -105 Total Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

The latest new user promotion from DraftKings allows users to claim $200 worth of bonus bets after placing their first qualifying $5 wager. A minimum deposit of $5 is required to claim the offer. Once the original wager is settled, users will receive eight separate $25 bonus bets.

This promotion is a standard example of the bet-and-get offer that is an extremely popular promotion across the industry. Users tend to appreciate this type of promotion because it requires a minimal original investment. In addition, new bettors can get used to betting with DraftKings by using their bonus bets instead of their own actual cash.

A new user could decide to sign up and place a $5 wager on the 1:00 p.m. games on Sunday. Once their first bet is graded, DraftKings will credit their account with eight separate $25 bonus bets that they can use on the rest of the NFL slate, the final week of the MLB season, or any other sports taking place over the next week.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

In order to qualify for this offer, users must not have previously created an account with DraftKings. Users must be 21 years or older and must be physically located in a state where DraftKings operates. A minimum deposit and wager of $5 is required. Bonus bets are issued as eight separate $25 bonus bets, totalling $200. Bonus bets are single-use and have no cash value until wagered at least once. They expire 168 hours (7 days) after issuance. Bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of any winning wagers.

DraftKings betting markets

Few sportsbooks can match the extensive range of betting options DraftKings offers across the NFL. When the country’s most popular sport to bet on joins forces with one of the most popular sportsbooks, that equals opportunity for NFL bettors.

The most traditional markets for NFL betting include the spread, total, and moneyline, which have been staples for decades. With that being said, users can also explore a variety of other markets including player-specific prop bets, such as touchdowns and yardage. There are also options for game and team props plus plenty of other niche markets.

Bettors can combine these selections into a single wager by creating a same-game parlay. If you prefer to bet on multiple games, you can opt for a traditional parlay (one leg from each game) or a SGPx, which allows for multiple legs from at least one game.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is committed to helping develop responsible gaming among its users. To assist customers in maintaining healthy betting habits, the sportsbook offers a variety of information, tips, resources and tools for users. Users can set limits on deposits, time, wagers and contests, as well as restrict certain funding methods.

The app also provides check-in reminders when activity levels rise. Users have the option to take a break or completely self-exclude from the sportsbook. When approached responsibly, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of the game, and DraftKings aims to equip all users with the resources they need to do so responsibly.

Betting NFL Week 3 at DraftKings

If you’re someone looking for somewhere to bet on Week 3 of the NFL season, you may want to take a serious look at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have developed a reputation as one of the nation’s top sportsbooks. To make matters even more appealing, their sign-up promotion allows users to claim $200 in bonus bets with a minimal $5 original investment.

DraftKings meets many of the demands of the everyday bettor. It has a wide variety of betting markets and lines posted for sports and leagues across the world. Its app is simple to use and improves the user experience. Funding and withdrawing from your account is easy thanks to the numerous banking options. Existing users get daily promotions to improve their chances of winning.