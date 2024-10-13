Which players will strike paydirt when the Jacksonville Jaguars square off with the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

After securing their first win of the NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel across the pond to face the suddenly resurgent Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kickoff is Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Chicago has been a mixed bag at 3-2, which is hardly surprising with a rookie quarterback and several other new contributors. But as Week 6 rolls around, the Bears have an opportunity to take another step forward in the crowded NFC North.

Meanwhile, for Jacksonville, which entered the season with relatively decent expectations, things have gone far worse. The Jaguars are just 1-5 and have been outscored by 46 points, second-most in the NFL to Miami (-53 point differential). It is safe to say they are running out of time to turn things around.

Beyond the spread and moneyline bets, betting on the anytime touchdown prop market is one of the more popular ways to bet on the NFL. Here is a pick for each team in this matchup, along with a longshot for first TD scorer.

Touchdown props are widely available across most sportsbooks, but here are a few of the best values on the board.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby (+190, BetMGM)

Travis Etienne might still be the No. 1 running back by name in Jacksonville, but for how long? Enter Tank Bigsby. The second-year back logged twice as many carries as Etienne in last week’s 37-34 victory over Indianapolis, rushing 13 times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 28 yards.

While coach Doug Pederson continues to express confidence in Etienne, Bigsby has now out-produced him in three of the four games he’s received offensive snaps. Bigsby is averaging an NFL-best 8.0 yards per carry, and he also comfortably leads all rushers in yards after contact. On top of that, Etienne — a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his first two NFL seasons — has been limited because of a shoulder injury.

Etienne should be healthy enough to play this week, that shouldn’t steer bettors away from Bigsby. The second-year back is in for another big workload. As is, he was the Jaguars’ preferred option around the goal line in Week 5.

Bettors may want to keep riding the hot hand, especially for this price at BetMGM.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Bears WR D.J. Moore (+170, FanDuel)

Caleb Williams may still be experiencing some rookie growing pains, but that hasn’t slowed D.J. Moore. The Bears wideout ranks 10th in the NFL in targets (42), 12th in receptions (27) and 21st in receiving yards (294). He now gets to face a Jacksonville defense that’s been among the league’s worst. The Jaguars, who gave up 359 yards through the air last week to 39-year-old Joe Flacco, rank dead last in passing defense (287.8 yards allowed per game).

As Williams looks to stack solid performances — he threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns, both to Moore, in last week’s 36-10 rout of Carolina — expect the Bears to try to exploit Jacksonville’s biggest weakness early and often.

Moore will command a lot of attention, as he has all season, but that won’t stop Williams from finding him downfield. Even at this price at FanDuel, there’s value in taking Moore to score.

First touchdown scorer: Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (+1000, FanDuel)

Brian Thomas Jr. might not have been as hyped as former LSU teammate Malik Nabers coming out of April’s draft, but Thomas has made an immediate impact in Jacksonville, and his latest performance is another reason to believe the best is still to come. The rookie first-rounder had five catches for 122 yards last week, including a highlight-reel 85-yard touchdown that helped the Jaguars land their first victory.

First touchdown scorer props are somewhat difficult to predict, which these odds certainly reflect. Bears running back D’Andre Swift, for instance, is the shortest on the board at +650 per FanDuel. Thus, it is important to remember to act responsibly when betting.

That said, Thomas is forming a strong connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and his ability to stretch the field will keep awarding him opportunities, presenting some relative value in this market.