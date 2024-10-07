Which players will find the end zone when the New Orleans Saints meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football?

After two consecutive weeks of Monday Night Football doubleheaders in the NFL landscape, Week 5 returns to the traditional format of a single, standalone game. The Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints in a cross-conference matchup between teams seemingly headed in different directions. The Chiefs are 4-0 despite some relative offensive struggles by the team’s standards, while the Saints are 2-2 after two straight close-fought losses to NFC foes in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

Before kick-off at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, we will dive into the touchdown prop bet market for the matchup. That will include a pair of anytime touchdown props, meaning that the player in question simply has to score for the bet to be successful. Then, we will have a bonus “first touchdown scorer” prop to close things out, with everything focused on delivering value in the available betting market.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

While we generally encourage users to shop around at top online sportsbooks in search of the best odds, the odds for each of the following bets happen to be most favorable at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (+145, FanDuel)

Kansas City’s backfield is messy right now, with incumbent starting running back Isiah Pacheco out with injury and numerous options for Andy Reid to consider. However, it was veteran Kareem Hunt in the lead role a week ago, garnering 14 carries for 69 yards in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While Hunt was limited in practice this week, all public indications are that he is in line for a significant role in the follow-up, and that makes this FanDuel price enticing.

He is a potential threat in the passing game, as evidenced by two catches last week, and Hunt is a physical runner. Furthermore, the Chiefs do not use Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback sneak option, meaning that Hunt projects to be in line for some work if Kansas City is near the goal line. There is some risk that Hunt might yield carries to Carson Steele, but the high-value touches were his in Week 4 and Week 5 should be more of the same.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Saints TE Juwan Johnson (+550, FanDuel)

The absence of Taysom Hill leaves the Saints in a more conventional offensive position. Hill is a do-it-all player for New Orleans, including getting backup quarterback reps, running back carries, and even more traditional tight end responsibilities. With him off the field, Johnson becomes a more prominent option alongside fellow tight end Foster Moreau, opening up some potential value.

Johnson does have a touchdown reception already this season, cashing in with a score in Week 1 against Carolina. He has not been a huge part of the offense in the meantime, but Johnson did garner three targets in last week’s loss to Atlanta. Moreover, Johnson hauled in at least four touchdown catches in each season between 2021 and 2023, and he is a big target for Derek Carr when the Saints are close to the goal line. At this price, it isn’t as if Johnson can be predicted to score more often than not, but Johnson gets into the end zone at least 20 percent of the time, returning value in the current market.

First touchdown scorer: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (+800, FanDuel)

Travis Kelce is always in the headlines, both for his place as one of the best tight ends in NFL history and for his high-profile connection to Taylor Swift off the field. However, it has been a slow start for the nine-time Pro Bowl selection, with only 158 receiving yards and no touchdowns through four weeks of the 2024 campaign.

Kelce does have attractive prices in the anytime touchdown market that should also be considered, but his first touchdown price at FanDuel Sportsbook is appealing as the best available in the market. The loss of Rashee Rice leaves Kelce as the clear No. 1 option again for the Chiefs in the passing game, and there is the potential that Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and company might even purposefully look to get Kelce in the end zone to quiet some of murmurs about his fading performance.