For the second straight week, the NFL will feature two Monday Night Football matchups. In Week 3, the games delivered mixed results, with one total blowout courtesy of the Buffalo Bills and a riveting matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals. This time, the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins will face off in the first tilt, with a battle between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions kicking off soon after.

In this space, we will focus on the anytime touchdown prop bet market for the two contests, as we seek valuable opportunities. Alternate markets are present for first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdowns, but the focus here is the anytime touchdown market. Here are four players with alluring prices in the current market at multiple sportsbooks, including two from each game.

Tony Pollard vs. Miami Dolphins (+190, DraftKings)

Tennessee’s offense has not exactly been dominant this season, but Pollard has been effective in his first stint with a new team. He has more than 200 total yards in three games played and, perhaps most importantly for the anytime touchdown angle, Pollard has been the running back on the field in the vast majority of red zone situations for Tennessee.

Pollard will split time with Tyjae Spears overall, but the high-value touches have been his to this point. From there, Miami has given up five rushing touchdowns in three 2024 games, and DraftKings Sportsbook has a significant edge in current market price for Pollard to score.

Jonnu Smith vs. Tennessee Titans (+850, FanDuel)

Smith is priced as a relative long-shot to find the end zone, which makes sense to some degree. He has only three touchdown catches in the last two-plus seasons, and Smith is flanked by high-pedigree skill players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane. With that said, FanDuel Sportsbook has a valuable price available at +800.

Smith has averaged four targets per game, and he is a potential mismatch option for Miami to exploit against Tennessee. Furthermore, Miami is set to deploy Tyler Huntley as its starting quarterback, and Huntley has a history of connecting with tight ends dating back to his work with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith’s price is more attractive than the higher-profile players for Miami, particularly against a stingy Tennessee defense in a game with a relatively low over/under total.

David Montgomery vs. Seattle Seahawks (-120, BetMGM)

Some may be scared away by laying some juice on a touchdown scorer, particularly when it is not a massive superstar name. However, Montgomery has been a high-volume touchdown scorer for quite some time, and there is value here. Montgomery has a whopping 16 touchdowns in 17 games since joining the Lions, including three in the first three games of 2024.

From a matchup perspective, Seattle has been elite in stopping the pass this season but only average in slowing the run. Montgomery is the go-to option for Detroit in short-yardage and goal-line situations, opening doors for a potential touchdown. The current price at BetMGM is appealing as the best available in the market.



Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Detroit Lions (+250, bet365)

It’s been a hit-and-miss season to this point for Smith-Njigba. The former first-round pick drew an amazing 16 targets in Week 2, hauling in 12 receptions for more than 100 yards. In the other two games in 2024, Smith-Njigba has been more of an afterthought, but there is appeal in this number.

