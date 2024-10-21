A player from each side of this game who may present value in this market

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The second game of this week’s Monday Night Football doubleheader features the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) hosting the Arizona Cardinals (2-4).

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chargers are the betting favorites at -1.5 against the spread while the over/under is set at 44.5 total points.

The Cardinals got good news as the week went on, as rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. cleared concussion protocol and top running back James Conner is good to go after suffering an ankle injury in Week 6.

This article will discuss the best TD scorer bets for this MNF matchup, including the best odds currently available for each bet at some of the best online sportsbooks. Of course, anyone who is familiar with NFL betting knows that these odds could change at any moment, so it’s always a good idea to shop around for the best odds before tailing any of these best bet recommendations.

Trey McBride (+280, FanDuel)

Trey McBride was one of the most productive tight ends in the league last year when the Cardinals lacked a true No. 1 wide receiver like Harrison Jr., and he has still been very productive even with more competition for targets this season. He is averaging more targets (7.6), receptions (5.6), and receiving yards (54.2) per game than in last year’s breakout season. With Harrison Jr. missing most of the game last week, McBride had his best game of the season with eight catches for 96 yards. Even with Harrison back, there are plenty of targets to share.

The Chargers have one of the best defenses in the league this season, which makes it difficult to bet on any Cardinals players finding the endzone, but McBride is the clear top option. The Chargers could wind up being a good matchup for McBride since they run such a zone-heavy defensive scheme. They play zone coverage on 83.6% of their plays, which is the highest rate in the league.

Zone defenses can be vulnerable to tight ends such as McBride who operate over the middle of the field and excel at finding soft spots in the zone. It’s no coincidence that McBride has been targeted on 28.4% of his routes against zone coverage this season and just 18.8% against man coverage. The Chargers have also faced the second-highest target share to the tight end position at 27.5%, largely because they play so much zone coverage.

McBride has not caught a touchdown yet this season despite leading the Cardinals in targets. With +280 odds at FanDuel, McBride is the best anytime touchdown bet in this game.

Ladd McConkey (+210, FanDuel)

J.K. Dobbins is the player who is most likely to score a touchdown in this game, but his best anytime touchdown odds are less than even money (-125, DraftKings), which is not ideal. Dobbins has not been nearly as efficient over the last few weeks as he was to start the season, and after an impressive debut from rookie Kimani Vidal last week, Dobbins’ sky-high volume could start to dip going forward. At his current odds, the potential payout for a Dobbins TD bet is not worth betting.

Instead, rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is the best TD scorer bet on the Chargers this week. McConkey is the focal point of the Chargers’ passing attack. His 26.4% target share this season is the 11th-highest in the league, and he also leads the Chargers with three endzone targets. He is also coming off his season-high in targets with eight last week against Denver.

This is also a great matchup for McConkey. The Cardinals are 29th in both DVOA and EPA against the pass and they are allowing the third-most net yards per pass attempt (7.3). They are also allowing the sixth-highest touchdown rate (7.6% of pass attempts) and the second-highest catch rate (72.4%) to opposing wide receivers.

McConkey’s overall numbers this season do not look very impressive because the Chargers are such a slow-paced, run-heavy offense. But when he’s targeted, he has been very productive, and this is a matchup where he could put together his best performance of the season.