Best anytime touchdown bets for Bengals vs. Giants in Week 6

Who are the most likely candidates to find the end zone at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night?

It’s getting late early for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow has been racking up the passing yards. Ja’Marr Chase has been exceptional catching passes. And yet, they are 1-4.

Cincinnati’s defense allowed its opponent to put up 79 points over two straight home losses. Lamar Jackson threw for 348 yards in a high-scoring overtime contest. Six days before that, Jayden Daniels torched them for 298 total yards as Washington won by five.

Cincinnati will be facing a compromised offense. In addition to sensational rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers sitting out again with a concussion, the Giants will also be minus running back Devin Singletary. New York was without both in Seattle and managed to win on the road. Daniel Jones completed 23 of 34 passes as the Giants put up 420 total yards, while a blocked field goal attempt turned into a game-clinching score in a 29-20 upset. Of the Giants’ three losses, two early in the season – to unbeaten Minnesota and NFC East-leading Washington – don’t look as bad as they did when they occurred.

Cincinnati’s odds to win the AFC North are +850 on DraftKings Sportsbook – behind Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The Bengals have +140 odds to reach the playoffs. New York is still +750 to get to the postseason and +4000 to win the NFC East. On Sunday night, the Bengals are a road favorite across top sportsbooks at -3.5 while the over/under is set at 46.5 total points.

Here is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this Bengals-Giants matchup. We have found the best betting odds from across the industry. These odds are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing any bets.

Ja’Marr Chase (+105, bet365)

Even if we’re getting nearly even odds, it’s worth the investment. Other sportsbooks give minus odds on Chase scoring: DraftKings has it at -125. The best number on this prop is currently being offered at bet365.

The league-leader in receiving yards has tallied nearly 400 over the last three weeks – including 193 against Baltimore. Chase is not only making catches and racking up the yardage, he’s turning those into huge plays. In that same three-game span, he had receptions of 70, 41, 63, 41, and 31 yards while also including another five between 15 to 22 yards.

The Giants have been middle-of-the road in terms of pass defense: averaging 7.2 yards per attempt through the air and allowing seven touchdowns. They are still dealing with some injuries in the secondary – to Adoree’ Jackson and Dru Phillips – plus top pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is headed to IR.

The Bengals can’t afford many more losses at this stage of their schedule, making it likely they’ll game plan around their star wideout.

Tyrone Tracy (+130, BetMGM)

Did you know who he was a week ago? Probably not. Now, subbing for the injured Singletary, the rookie from Purdue is one of the biggest fantasy waiver wire pickups. And as far as betting is concerned, Tracy is a trendy choice to score again – just like he did against the Seahawks.

Tracy led all rushers in Week 5 with 129 yards on 18 attempts – good for a terrific 7.2-yard average. It’s possible the Bengals have a read on what Tracy can do, but this is a defense that has given up the third-most rushing yards per game (151.4) and the sixth-highest missed forced tackle per attempt rate (18%) over the first five weeks. Cincinnati is also one of the most generous in letting opposing ground games cross the goal line – with six touchdowns allowed so far.

Tracy is still enough of an unknown to defenses that it’s worth capitalizing on him while you can. What BetMGM offers is better than others such as FanDuel (+110) and Caesars (+112).

Andrei Iosivas (+400, DraftKings)

If not Chase, then who? Tee Higgins is a logical next-best choice, but Iosivas at this number is hard to ignore. The Giants’ secondary has generally been good at limiting each team’s top wideout, opening up the opportunities for a slot receiver to cash in.

While not the level of Chase or Higgins, Iosivas has managed to score three touchdowns this season – twice in Kansas City and once versus Washington. When the Bengals have been inside the 20-yard line, it’s been a pretty even split between their wideouts. Iosivas actually has one more red zone target than both Higgins and Chase.

Granted, the chances have depreciated of late and so have the results – two receptions in two weeks. But each catch has been meaningful – one for 29 yards and another for 39.

DraftKings and BetMGM are where you’ll locate the best value on this bet, as opposed to slightly shorter odds on FanDuel (+370).

Darius Slayton (+230, Caesars)

No Nabers, no problem. Slayton filled the void incredibly well in the victory over Seattle: 11 targets and eight catches for 122 yards and a 30-yard touchdown connection with Jones. He showed the potential to emerge even as a lesser option the week before, making three grabs for 56 yards. Now, he’s taking full advantage of his opportunity.

The numbers on FanDuel (+210) and BetMGM (+175) don’t give quite the return on investment like you can get on Caesars.

