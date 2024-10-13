Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Two of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL this season take the same field this Sunday when the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host early Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. The Ravens are strong favorites of around seven points against the spread, but the Commanders are hot and could be a good bet to cover that number or even win the game outright.

This matchup features the two top scoring offenses in the NFL so far this season, with the Commanders (31.0 points per game) leading the way and the Ravens (29.4) close behind. Considering both defenses are also in the bottom 12 in points allowed, it’s no surprise that the over/under is set high at 51.5 total points, which is the second-highest line on the Week 6 schedule. That means there should be plenty of scoring in this game and therefore there are some great opportunities to bet on anytime touchdown prop bets.

Here is a breakdown of some of the best anytime TD picks for this Commanders vs. Ravens matchup, after comparing the betting odds currently available at the best online sportsbooks.

Austin Ekeler (+160, FanDuel)

The recent performance of Jeremy McNichols is creating some value on Austin Ekeler to score a touchdown this week. McNichols filled Ekeler’s role as the primary pass-catching running back after Ekeler left the Commanders’ Week 3 game with an injury, and he has performed very well in that role. In the one full game that Ekeler missed in Week 4, McNichols played 38% of the snaps and gained 74 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. He also scored two touchdowns. When Ekeler returned in Week 5, McNichols played only 15% of the snaps, but he still got seven touches including three in the red zone, and he punched one of those in for another TD.

As a result, McNichols has similar odds to Ekeler this week to score a touchdown at most major sportsbooks. For example, McNichols is priced at +140 at BetMGM while Ekeler is priced at +125.

Before his injury, Ekeler was playing on 47% of the offensive snaps and was tied for 2nd on the team with seven targets (13.2% target share). When he returned last week, he went right back to his normal usage, playing 49% of the snaps and performing well, including an explosive 50-yard run. While McNichols maintained a small role in the offense in that game – and a bigger role than he had before Ekeler’s injury – the Commanders still seem to prefer the veteran Ekeler.

This could be a busy game for Ekeler as the Ravens are nearly a touchdown favorite, and the Commanders could be playing from behind and facing far more passing situations than they do in a typical week. The Ravens have been tough on the run but are a funnel to receiving backs like Ekeler. Baltimore is allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game to opposing running backs but the 10th-most receiving yards.

Given the expected role that Ekeler will have in this game (starting RB Brian Robinson will not play) and the impact that McNichols is having on his TD scorer odds, Ekeler is an excellent anytime touchdown bet in this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Zach Ertz (+425, DraftKings)

If the Commanders end up in a pass-heavy game script as expected, then tight end Zach Ertz will be another pass catcher that offers excellent value in the TD scorer betting markets. Ertz is second on the team in targets (24), receptions (17), and receiving yards. He is also leading the team with four red zone targets, and he got all four of those targets just last week. Despite that, he still has not scored a touchdown this season, and that is likely to change eventually.

The Ravens could be a good matchup for Ertz. They have allowed the second-most receiving yards to tight ends so far this season (73.6 per game). However, they have yet to allow a touchdown to the position. The likelihood of both those trends to continue is low.

There is a wide range on Ertz’s TD scorer odds across the market. While DraftKings and BetMGM currently have the best odds at +425, other sportsbooks like Caesars (+310) and bet365 (+333) have set these odds much shorter. That discrepancy along with Ertz’s solid matchup expectations make him another great bet to find the endzone this week.

Zay Flowers (+135, Caesars)

It’s normally recommended to look for slightly better odds than +135 on anytime touchdown bets, especially for a player like Flowers who only has one touchdown so far this season and just one red zone target since Week 1. However, it’s also wise to get some action on the Ravens’ offense, and the odds for Derrick Henry or Lamar Jackson aren’t great. Flowers has an excellent matchup against a porous Commanders secondary.

Washington is allowing the 10th-most receiving yards per game (158.0) to wide receivers this season after being dead last in that category last season (186.3) with largely the same secondary. The Commanders also allowed the most touchdowns to wide receivers last season (29) and they have already allowed a league-high 10 this season.