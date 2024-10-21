Best anytime touchdown bets for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 7

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Points should not be at a premium on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Both the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have scored 30 or more in each of their past three games, with Tampa Bay putting up 51 on the Saints in its Week 6 victory.

The Ravens offense is one of the NFL’s best, leading the league in rushing (205.3 yards per game) and total offense (453.7). Baltimore got two touchdowns and 132 yards on the ground from Derrick Henry in a 30-23 win last week over the Commanders. After starting out 0-2, Lamar Jackson & Co. have won four straight, including victories over Buffalo and Cincinnati, to move to the top of the AFC North.

The Bucs began the season by beating Washington at home and Detroit on the road. They then stumbled against the Broncos and lost an overtime heartbreaker in Atlanta, but in between came wins over Philadelphia and New Orleans. Not only is Tampa scoring at a high rate, but Baker Mayfield has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL. Entering Week 7, he led all signal-callers with 15 passing touchdowns and ranked second in passer rating (109.4).

Baltimore remains the favorite to win the division at -240 on DraftKings and Caesars. The Ravens are -1600 to reach the postseason. The Bucs are -170 to return to the playoffs. DraftKings and Caesars have them as the favorite to repeat as NFC South champions, with minus odds, while FanDuel has them second behind the Falcons at +105. On Monday night, the Ravens are a 3.5-point road favorite while the over/under is set at 50.

Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this matchup between the Ravens and Buccaneers. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. These numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing any bets.

Derrick Henry (-185, FanDuel)

The return on investment for going with Henry to score isn’t high, and there’s plenty of reason for it. Most notably, he’s had at least one in every game this season. With the power and speed he’s displayed in the NFL for many years, he’s on pace for a potentially historic year, leading the league in rushing yards (704) and carries (119).

The Buccaneers don’t have much to counter, with a run defense not as strong as it was a year ago, ranking 27th in EPA. Therefore, the ingredients are there for Henry’s touchdown streak to continue.

He scored twice last week and has rushed for at least 96 total yards in five straight contests. Meanwhile the Bucs have faced the most passing attempts in the league, and the 17.2 carries per game by running backs against them is the fifth-lowest. Between Henry and backfield mate Justice Hill, the Ravens figure to increase that average.

The odds of Henry getting into the end zone two times on Monday is +290 on FanDuel.

Chris Godwin (+160, FanDuel)

The best way to attack the Ravens, at least statistically, is through the air. Mayfield has two prime targets to execute that strategy. Godwin was one of the many outstanding performers in Tampa Bay’s drubbing of New Orleans in Week 6, with 11 catches for 125 yards. He and his veteran signal-caller opened the scoring with a four-yard connection in the first quarter, then gave the Bucs the lead for good with a 55-yard touchdown in the third period.

Baltimore’s defense has shown it can be exposed by an aerial attack. It ranks fourth in EPA against the rush and 26th versus the pass. The Ravens have let opponents tally 1,789 passing yards, 8.1 yards per attempt and 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Godwin is likely to draw the Ravens’ top cover cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, in man coverage. And while that will be a tough matchup, Tampa Bay’s passing attempts is likely to be more than usual, giving Godwin increased targets.

He has the third-best odds of any Bucs player to score, and his FanDuel number is slightly more favorable than what is offered on DraftKings (+155) and BetMGM (+115).

Zay Flowers (+160, FanDuel)

The Ravens offense might be heavily concentrated on the run, but Flowers has been given many chances to thrive recently. Over the past two games, the second-year receiver from Boston College has 21 targets, 16 receptions and 243 yards.

Flowers was on the end of Jackson’s first four completions last week versus Washington. That accounted for 65 yards, and by halftime, he already had established a single-game career high. This has been an impressive run for Flowers, but one significant figure on his stat sheet is still lacking: touchdowns. He’s scored only one so far.

Tampa Bay allows the eighth-most yards this season at a 64.9% completion rate. So this might be Flowers’ chance to break through. His +150 number is consistent across most sportsbooks. There should also be time for Jackson to find Flowers deep against this Bucs’ secondary because the Ravens have allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (seven).

Mike Evans (+135, Caesars)

Beyond Godwin, the options for Tampa Bay scorers include Bucky Irving, the team’s leading running back who has played 65% of the snaps and 84% of those in the red zone. But the Ravens are a bad matchup for Irving. Baltimore has allowed the fourth-lowest explosive run rate, the fewest rushing yards per game and the lowest yards after contact per attempt.

Tampa Bay has other options, especially inside the 20-yard-line. Evans has made a habit of touchdown receptions from close range. Like his teammate Godwin, Evans has been targeted five times in the red zone with three touchdown catches.



His status is in doubt because of a hamstring injury, but he’s missed just nine games in 10 seasons. And if he does suit up, his chances of getting the Bucs six points is pretty good. In all, he’s done that five times in 2024. He did it twice in Atlanta in Week 5. The previous week, he got 14 targets and a score versus the Eagles.