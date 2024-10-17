Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Broncos-Saints in Week 7
Which players will hit the end zone when the Denver Broncos visit the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football?
Sean Payton makes his long-awaited return to the Big Easy as the Denver Broncos visit the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET) to kick off Week 7. Payton coached the Saints from 2006-21 and led them to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV. After a year out of football as a TV analyst, Payton was tabbed the Broncos’ head coach in 2023.
Denver is off to a 3-3 start with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The AFC West title is almost certainly out of reach, but the Broncos should remain on the periphery of the playoff picture if they can stay around .500.
New Orleans, meanwhile, has dropped four straight since a 2-0 start. Injuries have begun to mount, putting the Saints’ season in peril before Halloween. They also have a rookie at quarterback, with Spencer Rattler replacing the injured Derek Carr.
In anticipation for this game, here is a look into the touchdown props market, including a pick for anytime touchdown for each side, as well as a longshot first touchdown scorer bet. Touchdown props can be found at many popular sportsbooks, but here are a few that provide the best value for bettors.
Anytime touchdown scorer: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (+100, bet365)
Injuries are piling up for New Orleans, especially on offense. Carr (oblique) and wide receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) each missed Tuesday’s practice, while tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) was limited. Alvin Kamara (hand) was also limited, though there’s been no suggestion that his status for Thursday is in doubt. Be sure to monitor injury news before placing NFL bets.
Kamara contributed 64 total yards (40 rushing, 24 receiving) and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers, giving him seven scores on the season. That is tied for second-most in the NFL behind Ravens running back Derrick Henry (nine).
Assuming he is healthy, Kamara — who ranks fourth in the NFL in carries — is due for another heavy workload on offense. The Saints may have no choice against an improving Broncos defense (albeit one that may be without Patrick Surtain II).
At +100 at bet365, Kamara’s role catapults him to the top of the board.
Anytime touchdown scorer: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (+260, FanDuel)
While there are plenty of pieces that need fixing on Denver’s offense. Courtland Sutton is not one of them.
The Pro Bowl wideout has unsurprisingly emerged as Nix’s favorite option. Sutton has been targeted nearly twice as much as any other Bronco. In last week’s loss to the Chargers, Sutton had four catches for 53 yards and scored for the second time in three games.
The Broncos’ passing game is unpredictable given Nix’s inexperience. The rookie first-rounder has struggled to acclimate, completing under 60% of his passes in three of his first six starts. He also has five interceptions and a 73.7 QB rating.
But with so much uncertainty on offense, if making a bet on a Broncos anytime TD, it makes sense to trust Nix’s go-to target, Sutton.
First touchdown scorer: Denver defense (+3000, FanDuel)
Rattler showed promise in his first NFL start, completing 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown. At the same time, he also made some plays he would like to have back, including two interceptions thrown.
Now the rookie fifth-rounder gets the Broncos, who rank second in the NFL in sacks (22) and fourth in both yards (284.3) and points (16.0) allowed per game. It is a tough assignment, made even more difficult by the Saints’ rash of injuries.
Picking first touchdown scorers is an inexact science, which these odds reflect. Kamara, for instance, is the shortest on the board at +450 per DraftKings. Only one other player is better than +1000: running back Javonte Williams (+650).
Rattler is not polished as a passer, and the Broncos will look to pressure him into a mistake or two as they seek to cover as 2.5-point favorites and -138 on the money line, per FanDuel. This is obviously a longshot play, but it is worth considering.