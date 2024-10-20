These players present TD value as the Texans and Packers square off in Green Bay

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Houston Texans carry a three-game winning streak into a Week 7 showdown with the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field.

Led by star quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans own the AFC’s second-best record at 5-1. Ranking top-10 in the NFL on both sides of the ball, the Texans possess a two-game lead atop the AFC South.

Meanwhile, the Packers are 4-2 despite missing quarterback Jordan Love for two games due to injury. Statistically, Green Bay has the league’s fourth-best offense, but with Houston on tap, that unit will be put to the test.

Ahead of Sunday’s game (1 p.m. ET), here three touchdown props for bettors to consider. Included are picks for both Houston and Green Bay, along with a longshot first touchdown scorer bet at +500 odds. Here are a few of the best value plays from top sportsbooks including bet365, FanDuel and DraftKings.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Texans RB Joe Mixon (-105, bet365)

After missing three games with a high-ankle sprain, Joe Mixon returned last week against the New England Patriots and wasted no time getting in the end zone. Mixon ran for 102 yards and a touchdown and also caught a score.

Another week removed from his injury, Mixon should remain a focal point of Houston’s offense — not to mention a top red zone option.

Green Bay has been solid against the run, holding opponents to 110 rushing yards per game (eighth-best in the NFL). That said, Mixon has been efficient (career-high 5.5 yards per attempt) and should get plenty of volume in what projects to be a close game (the Packers are three-point favorites at bet365).

At -105, bet365 is offering the best odds on this anytime TD prop.

Mixon, with three touchdowns in his first three games as a Texan, has an opportunity to build on his strong start with his new team.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Packers WR Jayden Reed (+130, FanDuel)

Despite missing those two games with a knee injury, Love is still tied for second in the NFL with 12 touchdown passes. He threw for four scores last week against the Arizona Cardinals, the first of which went to receiver Jayden Reed.

Reed, a 2023 second-round pick, has emerged as Green Bay’s No. 1 wideout, leading the team in targets (34), receptions (27) and receiving yards (442). His eight catches of 20-plus yards are tied for the league lead with Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Houston’s Nico Collins, Seattle’s DK Metcalf and Chicago’s Darnell Mooney.

Now that Love is healthy again, Reed is looking to increase that production. That could come against the Texans’ third-ranked defense (277 yards allowed per game), which will have their hands full trying to slow down Green Bay.

Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook expect a high-scoring affair, setting the over/under at 47.5.

Reed should factor heavily into the Packers’ game plan, especially with fellow Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks expected to miss the game. At plus odds, this prop offers strong value for NFL bettors.

First touchdown scorer: Packers RB Josh Jacobs (+500, DraftKings)

Josh Jacobs — signed to a four-year, $48 million deal — is the Packers’ bell-cow back, ranking third in the NFL with 108 carries. Jacobs has hit paydirt just once but averaged 9.2 touchdowns in his previous five seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

These odds of +500 are available at multiple sportsbooks, including DraftKings.