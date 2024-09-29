Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 4

Five NFL players are included on our list of the top bets to consider for Week 4 anytime touchdown scorer bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

There are 16 NFL games on the schedule for Week 4, with the landscape of the league taking shape as the sample size grows. Bye weeks begin in Week 5, leaving football observers with less in the way of tonnage, and that leaves a desire to take it all in before the 16-game slates dwindle.

From a betting standpoint, one way to attack the schedule is to focus on the anytime touchdown prop bet market, and we will do just that in this space.

Below are five players that can provide value at their current price in the NFL betting market. There is a range between relative longshots and safer projections, with the key aspect being to survey the odds across all of the industry’s best sportsbooks in an effort to get the best number available.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (+130, Caesars)

The 2024 season has been an utter disaster for the Jaguars, with bottom five-marks in both scoring offense and scoring defense to go along with an 0-3 record. A lopsided Monday night loss to Buffalo may have been rock bottom for the Jaguars but, on the bright side, Travis Etienne and the running game have been effective.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Etienne has two touchdowns in three games to go along with 4.6 yards per carry, and the game flow should be much more favorable for rushing touchdown opportunities against Houston than it was against Buffalo. Etienne also has a documented nose for the end zone, putting up 12 scores in 17 games a year ago. The Jaguars may need to lean on the run, and Etienne should have openings to score. Caesars Sportsbook has the best available number on Etienne.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (+190, DraftKings)

After missing the first two games of the season, Higgins returned in a relatively reduced role in Week 3. He drew six targets in support of a big game from fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase but, with Higgins back at full health, this is a favorable situation. The Bengals likely have extra incentive to get Higgins into the end zone to keep him happy, and Chase will draw the most attention from the scuffling Panthers passing defense.

Higgins rightly isn’t favored to score, but DraftKings Sportsbook has this number at +190 and that is enticing. No team has allowed more points than the Panthers this season, and Carolina has given up seven passing touchdowns in only three games. Look for Joe Burrow and company to feed Higgins in big spots.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson (+370, DraftKings)

The Rams pulled off a miracle comeback last week in an entertaining win over the 49ers. Still, Los Angeles has a relatively dire injury situation with its offense, including the absence of its two top pass-catchers in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The Rams are piecing things together by committee, but Robinson pairs talent and role in an intriguing way.

He has drawn at least four targets every week this season, and Robinson was a part of the offense even at full strength in the season opener. The veteran also has 20 career touchdown catches, and it helps Robinson to have a top-flight quarterback in Matthew Stafford. As always, it would be wise to shop this number around given the relatively long-shot nature of Robinson’s price, but he is attractive as a lead option on a quality offense, and DraftKings is offering the most favorable odds.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+150, DraftKings)

This is a buy-low spot Rhamondre Stevenson. He is coming off of a 6-carry, 23-yard performance against the New York Jets that was essentially a nightmare for New England’s offense. The Patriots played from behind the entire game, got away from their running attack, and downplayed Stevenson as a result. However, Stevenson has strong fundamentals, and the Patriots undoubtedly realize he is their top offensive weapon.

From a matchup perspective, things look semi-daunting against the 49ers, but that helps to push this number to a friendly range at DraftKings. San Francisco has been solid against the run, though not dominant, and the 49ers allowed three touchdowns to Rams running back Kyren Williams in Week 3.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (+175, FanDuel)

Week 3 was the Jauan Jennings game for the 49ers. Johnson, a veteran role player, enjoyed the best game of his NFL career with 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a spot without either Deebo Samuel or George Kittle on the field. This time around, Brandon Aiyuk could be in line for a big day, even with some other weapons set to return.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).