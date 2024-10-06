Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 5

Our list of five NFL players to consider for Week 5 anytime TD scorer bets on Sunday and Monday

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

For the first time in the 2024 NFL season, teams are enjoying bye weeks. After a thrilling Thursday matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and with four teams out of action entirely, the combined slate of Sunday and Monday is solidly reduced from the previous four weeks.

Still, there are plenty of opportunities to find value from a handicapping standpoint. That includes five players that can return value at their current betting prices to get into the end zone at any point. There are distinct markets for first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdown scorers, but our focus is the anytime touchdown market, with the recommendation to scour the industry’s best sportsbooks in an effort to get the best number available.

Panthers WR Xavier Legette (+300, FanDuel)

The Carolina Panthers have been a different team with Andy Dalton at the helm. The veteran quarterback has 539 passing yards and five touchdown passes in only two starts since taking over for Bryce Young. While the Panthers’ receiving corps is led by Diontae Johnson, Legette is a prominent piece of the current and future plans for Carolina.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Legette is already No. 2 on the team in targets and yards this season, and the injury to Adam Thielen theoretically opens up playing time and target volume. The Bears do present a difficult matchup to some degree, but Carolina’s passing offense continues to be undervalued, including Legette as a first-round pick in 2024. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best available number in the market at +300, and Legette has impressive talent and pedigree.

Jets RB Breece Hall (+110, FanDuel)

Breece Hall is coming off a brutal Week 4 in which he amassed only 18 yards from scrimmage and failed to score against Denver in a 10-9 loss. However, that opens up a potentially valuable opportunity in Week 5, with plus-money offerings in the market for Hall to find the end zone. He scored in three of the first four games in 2024, and Hall is both versatile and productive.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Minnesota’s rushing defense has been stellar this season, but the Vikings have yielded more than 1,000 yards and plenty of opportunities to opponents through the air. Hall has the capability of scoring as a runner or passer, and this might be the best anytime TD price that he will face all season.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride (+240, DraftKings)

It has been a quiet season for McBride after huge preseason expectations. McBride has often been grouped, at least from a fantasy perspective, with the best tight ends in the sport, and his production in the back half of 2023 lived up to that billing.

McBride is recovering from a concussion that kept him out of the lineup in Week 4, and had previously been cleared for takeoff in Week 5, but is now questionable to play on Sunday with a rib injury. Be sure to monitor the latest news before placing your bets.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Arizona has other talented options, headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr., but McBride presents a big, physical target for Kyler Murray. There are signs of a potential shootout between the Cardinals and 49ers, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the best current price in the market.

Browns WR Amari Cooper (+190, Caesars)

The Browns are a total mess on offense. Cleveland hasn’t reached 20 points in any game this season, and that is pushing down the projection for many of the team’s players in the betting market. With that said, the matchup in Week 5 is enticing, and Cooper remains the clear leading target for the Browns.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Cleveland is facing the Washington Commanders, and the Commanders have yielded 10 passing touchdowns in four games. It is fair to be skeptical of Deshaun Watson and Cleveland’s overall passing output, but Cooper is in trade rumors and this could be a showcase game. He can find the end zone against Washington. Caesars Sportsbook is currently offering the best odds, with FanDuel matching them at +190.

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (+195, DraftKings)

Williams’ inclusion on the list is also situation-driven, but he remains a strong talent out of the Denver backfield. The Broncos are battling injuries at running back, including Tyler Badie being unavailable for Week 5, and Williams is in line for major work as a result.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).