Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 5
Our list of five NFL players to consider for Week 5 anytime TD scorer bets on Sunday and Monday
For the first time in the 2024 NFL season, teams are enjoying bye weeks. After a thrilling Thursday matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and with four teams out of action entirely, the combined slate of Sunday and Monday is solidly reduced from the previous four weeks.
Still, there are plenty of opportunities to find value from a handicapping standpoint. That includes five players that can return value at their current betting prices to get into the end zone at any point. There are distinct markets for first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdown scorers, but our focus is the anytime touchdown market, with the recommendation to scour the industry’s best sportsbooks in an effort to get the best number available.
Panthers WR Xavier Legette (+300, FanDuel)
The Carolina Panthers have been a different team with Andy Dalton at the helm. The veteran quarterback has 539 passing yards and five touchdown passes in only two starts since taking over for Bryce Young. While the Panthers’ receiving corps is led by Diontae Johnson, Legette is a prominent piece of the current and future plans for Carolina.
Legette is already No. 2 on the team in targets and yards this season, and the injury to Adam Thielen theoretically opens up playing time and target volume. The Bears do present a difficult matchup to some degree, but Carolina’s passing offense continues to be undervalued, including Legette as a first-round pick in 2024. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best available number in the market at +300, and Legette has impressive talent and pedigree.
Jets RB Breece Hall (+110, FanDuel)
Breece Hall is coming off a brutal Week 4 in which he amassed only 18 yards from scrimmage and failed to score against Denver in a 10-9 loss. However, that opens up a potentially valuable opportunity in Week 5, with plus-money offerings in the market for Hall to find the end zone. He scored in three of the first four games in 2024, and Hall is both versatile and productive.
Minnesota’s rushing defense has been stellar this season, but the Vikings have yielded more than 1,000 yards and plenty of opportunities to opponents through the air. Hall has the capability of scoring as a runner or passer, and this might be the best anytime TD price that he will face all season.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride (+240, DraftKings)
It has been a quiet season for McBride after huge preseason expectations. McBride has often been grouped, at least from a fantasy perspective, with the best tight ends in the sport, and his production in the back half of 2023 lived up to that billing.
McBride is recovering from a concussion that kept him out of the lineup in Week 4, and had previously been cleared for takeoff in Week 5, but is now questionable to play on Sunday with a rib injury. Be sure to monitor the latest news before placing your bets.
Arizona has other talented options, headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr., but McBride presents a big, physical target for Kyler Murray. There are signs of a potential shootout between the Cardinals and 49ers, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the best current price in the market.
Browns WR Amari Cooper (+190, Caesars)
The Browns are a total mess on offense. Cleveland hasn’t reached 20 points in any game this season, and that is pushing down the projection for many of the team’s players in the betting market. With that said, the matchup in Week 5 is enticing, and Cooper remains the clear leading target for the Browns.
Cleveland is facing the Washington Commanders, and the Commanders have yielded 10 passing touchdowns in four games. It is fair to be skeptical of Deshaun Watson and Cleveland’s overall passing output, but Cooper is in trade rumors and this could be a showcase game. He can find the end zone against Washington. Caesars Sportsbook is currently offering the best odds, with FanDuel matching them at +190.
Broncos RB Javonte Williams (+195, DraftKings)
Williams’ inclusion on the list is also situation-driven, but he remains a strong talent out of the Denver backfield. The Broncos are battling injuries at running back, including Tyler Badie being unavailable for Week 5, and Williams is in line for major work as a result.
From there, the Raiders have given up 550 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry to opposing rushers this season. Denver’s offense has shown more signs of life at times in the next couple of weeks, and the Broncos are at home to face a vulnerable defense. Williams may not leap off the page with his production in 2024, but this is a strong value at the available price.