Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Best bets and game preview for Eagles vs Giants
The Giants are a live underdog in Saquon Barkley’s return to the Meadowlands
|WHO
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
|WHEN
|Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EST
|WHERE
|MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey
|HOW
|Fox, NFL Sunday Ticket
The New York Giants (2-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) this Sunday in an NFC East divisional matchup. The Eagles have dominated the recent history of this rivalry, having won five of seven games (including playoffs) over the last three seasons and 17 of the last 21 matchups going back to 2014.
This game will be a homecoming of sorts for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft and played six seasons for New York before signing with the Eagles this offseason. Giants team owner John Mara famously said on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer “I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia,” so there could be some sleepless nights for Mr. Mara leading up to this game.
Barkley has been as advertised for the Eagles so far this season, despite coming off his worst game of the year last week against Cleveland (47 rushing yards on 2.7 yards per carry). The Eagles won an ugly game over the Browns, 20-16, which did little to change the narrative around a team that has underperformed so far this season.
Despite having only two wins, the Giants have arguably exceeded their low preseason expectations so far this season. Prior to the season, one would have expected the Eagles to be much bigger favorites than the current point spread of around -3. Here are the current betting odds for Eagles vs. Giants at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article and will be updated daily throughout the week.
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|Caesars
|Eagles spread
|-3 (-115)
|-3.5 (-112)
|-3 (-120)
|Giants spread
|+3 (-105)
|+3.5 (-108)
|+3 (+100)
|Eagles moneyline
|-178
|-185
|-178
|Giants moneyline
|+150
|+154
|+150
|Over
|Over 43.5 (-105)
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Over 43.0 (-110)
|Under
|Under 43.5 (-115)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.0 (-110)
Why to bet on the Eagles
If the Eagles play the way they are capable of playing, then they should cover the spread easily in this game. They are simply the far more talented team with advantages all over the field. The trick is that they have not been playing that way this season. Before their bye week, they got trounced 33-16 by the Buccaneers, and last week they squeaked by with a four-point win (as 8.5-point favorites) at home against arguably the worst team in the league in the Cleveland Browns (32nd in DVOA and 30th in net EPA).
The best reason for optimism about the Eagles is that their two star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are healthy now. Brown previously missed three games with a hamstring injury and Smith missed one game with a concussion. The Eagles’ offense simply is not the same without Brown, and especially without both players. With Brown and Smith back last week, the Eagles’ still did not look quite like their peak form from 2022 when they were third in the league in scoring, but they certainly looked much better. Both Brown and Smith made huge plays against Cleveland, including one touchdown each and a game-sealing deep catch by Brown.
There is also the Barkley factor. This might be a more anecdotal than fact-based opinion, but Barkley just feels like a sure bet to explode in this game against his former team. Not only is there an emotional angle to the high expectations for Barkley, but it’s also a great matchup for him. The Giants are allowing a league-high 5.2 yards per carry, while Barkley is averaging a career-high 5.3 per carry.
Between Brown, Smith, and Barkley, not to mention Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have the weapons offensively to win this game convincingly. The only question is whether they will play well enough to do so.
Why to bet on the Giants
The best reason to bet on the Giants this week has more to do with uncertainty surrounding the shaky Eagles than it does any degree of confidence one can have in the Giants. Still, the Giants have shown this season that they are capable of capitalizing when their opponent underperforms. Just look at what they did two weeks ago when they went to Seattle and won the game as 7-point underdogs.
Another factor favoring the Giants is the potential return of star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has missed the last two games with a concussion. Before his injury, Nabers was showing that he was already one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. Through his first four games, he was leading the league in targets (52) and receptions (35) and was second in receiving yards, averaging 96.5 per game. He is still tied for the league lead with seven catches of 20+ yards.
If Nabers clears protocol before this game, he could be matched up with fellow 2024 first-round draft pick Quinyon Mitchell, who has been playing very well for the Eagles. Philadelphia’s top cornerback Darius Slay left last week’s game with a knee injury, and if he misses this game then Mitchell could have his hands full with Nabers.
As noted above, the Giants have not won many recent games against Philadelphia, save for a blowout win during the Eagles’ historic collapse at the end of last season. But they have at least played the Eagles tough, going 6-2 against the spread in the regular season over the last four years. Between Nabers’ expected return and the Eagles’ lackluster performance, it would not be surprising to see another tight game between these division rivals.
Best bet for Eagles vs. Giants: Giants +3.5 (-112, DraftKings)
Going back to the middle of last season, when their late-season collapse began, Philadelphia is a paltry 2-10 against the spread. They simply have not done enough to inspire confidence that they are starting to turn things around. Their coach Nick Sirianni had to apologize this week for arguing with booing fans after the Browns game, which is just the latest episode in a chronicle of dysfunction in the organization.
It would almost be tempting to take the Giants’ moneyline in this game, but that’s a bit too risky to suggest as the best bet in this game. The Giants are absolutely a live ‘dog in this game, especially if Nabers returns. Getting the key number of three plus the hook in a game the Giants could certainly win outright is a very solid bet.