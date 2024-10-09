Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Best bets today: MLB, NHL, college football picks for 10/9/2024
A look at the best bets and some betting lines across major sports for Wednesday, October 9th
If you’re looking for an action-packed slate of sports, Wednesday night delivers. Whether it’s the diamond, the ice, or the gridiron, you can find something to bet on at the nation’s top online sportsbooks.
The MLB playoffs are heating up, with two teams facing elimination on Wednesday. The first week of the NHL season continues. The always popular midweek Conference-USA action has also returned. There’s truly an option for anyone who’s interested in betting on sports.
Best MLB bet and odds for Wednesday
The New York Mets and San Diego Padres earned pivotal victories in Game 3 on Tuesday, which means they’ll have the opportunity to advance to the NLCS in front of their home crowds on Wednesday. Elsewhere, the ALDS series return on Wednesday after a day off on Tuesday. Both of those series are tied at one game apiece. Here are the betting lines for Wednesday’s quartet of MLB games, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Cleveland Guardians (-110) @ Detroit Tigers (-106) | Over/Under 7.0 (-110/-110)
- Philadelphia Phillies (-116) @ New York Mets (-102) | Over/Under 7.0 (-122/+100)
- New York Yankees (-120) @ Kansas City Royals (+102) | Over/Under 8.0 (-112/-108)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (+124) @ San Diego Padres (-148) | Over/Under 8.0 (-110/-110)
MLB bet of the day: Mets moneyline (-102, Caesars)
The New York Mets send Jose Quintana to the mound on Wednesday evening, and he looks to put the finishing touches on a series for the second time in less than a week. In Game 3 against Milwaukee, Quintana gave the Mets six innings of scoreless baseball. That was a continuation of his awesome performance to close out the regular season, where he gave up just three earned runs over his last six starts, which covered 36.1 innings.
On the other side, the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound, who posted a 5.65 ERA over his final eight starts of the season after a brilliant start to the year. The Mets have all the momentum as well, making the Mets moneyline as an underdog at Caesars Sportsbook the pick to make.
Best NHL bet and odds for Wednesday
Three NHL games got the regular season underway on Tuesday night, and 10 more teams hit the ice for the first time on Wednesday. We have a solid five-game NHL betting slate to ease us back into the hockey season. Here’s a quick look at the odds, courtesy of BetMGM.
- Toronto Maple Leafs (-185) @ Montreal Canadiens (+150) | Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105)
- New York Rangers (-140) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (+115) | Over/Under 6.0 (-115/-105)
- Winnipeg Jets (+140) @ Edmonton Oilers (-165) | Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-120)
- Calgary Flames (+170) @ Vancouver Canucks (-210) | Over/Under 6.0 (-115/-105)
- Colorado Avalanche (-110) @ Vegas Golden Knights (-110) | Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-120)
NHL bet of the day: Pittsburgh Penguins moneyline (+115, BetMGM)
Let’s side with a home underdog here early in the hockey season. This is a rivalry matchup, meaning the Penguins should be up for the Rangers in front of a home-opener crowd. New York has dealt with some injuries and distractions in preseason, such as the Igor Shesterkin contract situation. Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs in back-to-back years, and with the Crosby-Malkin-Letang era winding to a close, they’ll be motivated to start this season on the right foot. The Penguins at plus-money on the moneyline seems to have some value.
Best college football bet and odds for Wednesday
Tuesday and Wednesday are usually off days from college football betting, but that is no longer the case with the return of midweek Conference USA matchups. On Wednesday, Jacksonville State hosts New Mexico State. Here are the odds courtesy of bet365.
|New Mexico State
|Jacksonville State
|Spre\ad
|+20.5 (-115)
|-20.5 (-115)
|Moneyline
|+850
|-1450
|Total
|Over 59.0 (-108)
|Under 59.0 (-112)
College Football bet of the day: Jacksonville State Team Total Over 38.5 (-110, bet365)
Jacksonville State ranks top 50 in rushing success rate as well as line yards created, meaning they do a terrific job running the football. New Mexico State ranks outside the top 100 in both categories defensively. They are allowing over 277 rush yards per game to FBS opponents this season. Expect Jacksonville State to dominate this game and run the ball with ease.
NFL odds for Week 6
Week 6 of the NFL season gets underway tomorrow when the Seattle Seahawks play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. You can check the odds offered by the leading NFL betting sites for this game and other key matchups coming up this weekend. The listed odds here are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
- San Francisco 49ers (-3) @ Seattle Seahawks
- Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
- Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5)
- Arizona Cardinals @ Green Bay Packers (-5.0)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) @ New Orleans Saints
- Detroit Lions (-3) @ Dallas Cowboys
- Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) @ New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills (-2.0) @ New York Jets