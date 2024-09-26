Struggling Cowboys look to get back on track against a Giants team coming off their first win

Call it a road-field advantage for the Dallas Cowboys?

After rolling at Cleveland in Week 1, the Cowboys returned home and were embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and for the first three quarters against the Baltimore Ravens last week. A valiant comeback effort fell short in a 28-25 loss.

The 1-2 Cowboys visit MetLife Stadium on Thursday, where they are 6-1 over the past seven years against the 1-2 New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET). In that span, the Cowboys have won 13 out of 14 against their NFC East rivals.

The Giants also enter the contest at 1-2 and, like the Cowboys, only have a win at Cleveland on the positive side of their ledger.

New York has the edge on defense (allowing 21.3 points per game compared to Dallas’ 29.7), and rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is out-performing Dallas star CeeDee Lamb. Quarterback Dak Prescott leads the league in passing with 851 yards, but both he and Giants QB Daniel Jones have four touchdowns and two interceptions over the season’s first three games.

Both teams will be fighting to avoid a 1-3 start and digging themselves into a last-place hole in the NFC East. Here’s a look at the odds for the game at top U.S. sportsbooks; spread and over-under total odds are -110 unless otherwise noted.

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL FanDuel DAL -5.5 / NYG +5.5 DAL -240 / NYG +198 45.5 (u -115/o -105) BetMGM DAL -5.5 / NYG +5.5 DAL -250/ NYG +190 45 Caesars DAL -5.5 / NYG +5.5 DAL -240 / NYG +196 45 Fanatics DAL -5.5 / NYG +5.5 DAL –240 / NYG +195 45

