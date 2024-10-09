Check out the latest welcome offers ahead of another busy week of NFL action

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL season is officially in full swing, with the second wave of bye weeks hitting in Week 6.

Want to bet on the NFL? New users can kick off their betting journey by redeeming some of the most valuable welcome promos on the market. There is plenty available ahead of Week 6, including first-bet insurance and bet-and-get offers.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus

With so many options, choosing is often a matter of personal preference.

Below, we narrow our focus to FanDuel, BetMGM, Fanatics and Caesars. Here’s everything there is to know before signing up and getting started today ahead of Week 6.

Top sports betting promos

Sportsbook Offer FanDuel Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager wins BetMGM Claim first-bet insurance up to $1,500 Fanatics Earn up to $100 in bonus bets for 10 straight days, up to $1,000 Caesars If your first bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000

FanDuel promo code for Week 6

FanDuel’s latest welcome offer enables new customers to claim $300 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. Start by signing up for FanDuel and making a cash deposit of at least $5. After that, place a qualifying wager on any sport. No promo code is required.

This is similar to other welcome promos, except that it’s dependent on the qualifying bet winning. Cashed out wagers are ineligible.

Bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours of settlement. They do not need to be played in one lump sum but expire in seven days. Additionally, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

BetMGM promo code for Week 6

BetMGM customers can get up to $1,500 back if their first wager loses. Using the promo code CBSSPORTS, place a $10 cash deposit then make a qualifying bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

This first-bet insurance offer affords bettors the peace of mind of knowing they won’t leave empty-handed if they fail to win their qualifying wager.

BetMGM will match wagers greater than $50 with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

Like many other promos, this BetMGM promo is applicable only in the event of a loss. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and must be used within seven days. They also hold no cash value, meaning bettors will only take home the cash profits should they win.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Week 6

New Fanatics Sportsbook users can collect up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days with the sportsbook. To maximize this offer, bettors would place a daily $100 bet.

Each qualifying bet must have -200 odds or longer. Win or lose, this Fanatics Sportsbook promo will issue a bonus of equal value. No promo code is necessary.

Bettors are automatically entered into this promotion on their first day but must opt-in on days 2-10 to be eligible. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day, so it’s important to stay on the ball.

Like most promos, bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and not included in any winnings. If unused after seven days, they will expire.

Caesars promo code for Week 6

Using Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS1000, new bettors can get first-bet insurance up to $1,000. A minimum $10 deposit is required.

If the first bet wins, Caesars will pay out in full like any normal wager. If it loses, it will issue a matching bonus bet within 48 hours. Only the first settled cash wager is eligible.

There is a one-time playthrough requirement on the bonus bet, but it’s good for 14 days — not the standard seven. Additionally, it does not hold any cash value.

Summary

Bettors can act today and redeem some of the best welcome promos on the market. These generally come in a variety of bonus bets are convenient ways to build bankroll.

There are typically a wide range of markets on which bettors can redeem these offers, from the NFL and college football to niche sports like tennis and MMA. Each offer is unique, so it is important that bettors choose what best fits their needs.