Best sportsbook promos and bonuses for NFL Week 7

With a Super Bowl rematch highlighting this Sunday’s slate of games, U.S. sportsbooks are offering welcome promos for new users during week 7 of the NFL season.

There are attractive prime-time matchups and some big early games too, but the crown jewel of week 7 of the 2024 NFL season is in the California Bay Area. That’s where the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs will put their undefeated record on the line against the 3-3 San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl 58 (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX).

The 49ers have struggled to be consistent this season, losing as favorites to the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Not having running back Christian McCaffrey for the whole season so far has been a factor, but the Niners did have their best scoring output of the season last Thursday in Seattle (36-22 win) and they’ve had 10 days to prepare for the Chiefs.

Kansas City, the lone unbeaten team in the AFC, had four wins by less than a score before a 26-13 win over New Orleans in week 5. The Chiefs, armed with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, keep winning despite not having running back Isiah Pacheco since week 2, wide receiver Hollywood Brown all season, and now without second-year WR Rashee Rice for the season as well.

Other top games on Sunday include a battle for the NFC North with Detroit (4-1) vs. Minnesota (5-0), a Sunday night contest between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, and a strong AFC vs. NFC matchup on Monday night between two 4-2 teams – the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To go with these games, here are some of the new-user bonuses that sportsbooks are offering.

FanDuel promo code for NFL week 7

FanDuel is offering a new welcome bonus for new users this weekend, and no promo code is required. Any first-time registrant to the website who deposits $5 qualifies for the promotion. The tricky part is that the first bet (which must be at least $5) must be won to earn all the bonus. However, there is no minimum odds requirement, so a bet could be placed on a heavy favorite to win.

The first bonus is $300 in bonus bets. These are deposited into a player’s account within 72 hours of the initial bet being graded as a win, and they expire within seven days. They can be used in any denomination on any sport, but only the winnings are kept when it comes to bonus bets. The stake itself has no cash value.

The second bonus is timely for basketball fans at the start of the NBA season: a three-month trial to NBA League Pass. This gives you access to live out-of-market NBA games, condensed replays of all games, a live feed of NBA TV, and customizable broadcast features that include unique views and stat displays. A code to activate the free trial is sent to the email address used when registering for FanDuel Sportsbook.

DraftKings promo code for NFL week 7

DraftKings’ new-user promo also qualifies the person for bonus bets, but they are given whether the first bet is a win or a loss. A first-time user registering on the site and depositing at least $5 is all that needs to be done to qualify – there’s no promo code required, just click “claim bonus” below to sign up to sign up.

Once the process is completed and a bet of at least $5 is made on any game or prop bet, $200 in bonus bets is instantly credited to an account as soon as the qualifying bet goes live. The bonus is given out in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens and are good for seven days. Like any other bonus bet, the stake is forfeited, but the winnings can be kept with no further playthrough requirement.

Fanatics promo code for NFL week 7

Fanatics Sporstbook is offering new users up to $1,000 worth of no sweat bets spread across 10 days.

The promo must be opted-in to each day, and the first bet must have odds of -200 or longer to qualify, but that’s all it takes.

Once those requirements are satisfied, new users will get a no sweat bet in the same amount of the stake of the first daily wager, up to $100, but only if that first bet loses. Wagering $100 each of the 10 days would give a person the maximum of $1,000 in no sweat bets. Smaller amounts can also be wagered, and the bonus bet would be equal to that amount. If a bet was made that was over $100, the no sweat bet for that particular day would be capped at $100.

Bet365 promo code for NFL week 7

Bet365 offers first-time users a choice of their welcome bonus.

The first option is similar to DraftKings. A first bet of at least $5 opens up $200 in bonus bets that are deposited once the qualifying wager is live. These bonus dollars can be used in any denomination but do expire after seven days. Like with other bonus bet promos, only the winnings are kept.

The second option is a no-sweat bet, which is like insurance. If the qualifying wager is a loss, the stake is refunded with a bonus bet equal to the amount of the initial bet, up to $1,000.

