Best sportsbook promos for a Monday Night Football doubleheader

Double your fun tonight with the best bonus offers for two Monday night football games to close out week 3 of the NFL season.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The first Monday Night Football doubleheader of the 2024 NFL season is here.

In Buffalo, the 2-0 Bills host the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars in the night’s opening contest (7:30 p.m. ET). Then the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals look for their first win of the season against rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the 1-1 Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET).

This is the third time in four years that the Jaguars and Bills will meet, and the Jaguars were victorious in the previous two matchups. Last year, Jacksonville won 25-20 in London, and in 2021, the Jags held a powerful Bills offense to just six points in a 9-6 win in north Florida.

The Bills, however, are coming off of a mini bye. They have not played in 11 days, a rout of the Miami Dolphins in the Week 2 Thursday night game. The Jaguars lost to the Dolphins in Week 1 before falling at home to Cleveland a week ago.

The Jaguars offense hasn’t fully come to life yet under fourth-year starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the Bills look more balanced than they have in recent years with a strong defense to go along with quarterback Josh Allen.

Here’s a look at the odds for the game at top U.S. sportsbooks; spread and over/under total odds are -110 unless otherwise noted.

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEY LINE TOTAL FanDuel BUF -4.5 (-115) / JAX +4.5 (+105) BUF -240 / JAX +198 45.5 BetMGM BUF -5.5 / JAX +5.5 BUF -250 / JAX +200 45.5 Caesars BUF -5 / JAX +5 BUF -240 / JAX +196 45.5 Fanatics BUF -5 / JAX +5 BUF -250 / JAX +200 45.5

Top sportsbooks are offering welcome promos for new users if you choose to wager on the Monday Night Football games to close out Week 3.

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets BetMGM Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager Fanatics 10 days of bonus bets after first wager, up to $1,000

FanDuel Promo Code for Monday Night Football

By signing up as a first-time user at FanDuel, making an initial deposit of at least $5, and placing a first bet of at least that amount, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

Once your qualifying wager goes live, you’ll get the $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours. You have seven days to use them, and you can split up the $200 any way that you wish. Remember that you only get to keep the winnings when it comes to bonus bets, as the initial stake carries no value.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus

BetMGM Promo Code for Monday Night Football

Place your first bet on Jaguars vs. Bills or Bengals vs Commanders with added confidence knowing that you’ll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets at BetMGM if you lose your first wager. Sign up as a first-time user and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim your bonus. Once you register and deposit at least $10, your first live bet will activate the bonus. If you win your bet, life continues as normal. But if you lose, you’ll get the amount of your original bet back, up to $1,500.

Depending on how much you wager, you’ll either get to place one bonus bet or it will be broken up into several bets of an equal amount of bonus cash. The bonus dollars will be placed into your account within 72 hours of the initial bet officially being graded as a loss, and you’ll have seven days to use the bonus bet(s).

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus

Caesars Promo Code for Monday Night Football

Caesars Sportsbook also provides insurance against your first bet by offering a bonus bet in the event of a loss in your initial wager. To claim this bonus, use the promo code CBS1000 when registering at Caesars for the first time. There’s no minimum deposit or bet required to activate the bonus.

For this promo, if you lose your initial wager, you’ll be credited with a single bonus bet in the same amount that you risked, up to $1,000. You’ll receive the bonus bet within 48 hours of the loss and have 14 days to use it before it expires.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus

Fanatics Promo Code for Monday Night Football

Fanatics offers a bet-and-get new-user promo with a twist. Creating an account as a first-time user at Fanatics and making a deposit will unlock the bonus with no promo code required. Simply place your first wager and get a match of that amount as a bonus bet, up to $100. Then you can repeat this process over the next nine days to claim a total bonus of up to $1,000.

Each day, your first bet will qualify, and up to $100 will be matched. You don’t have to bet the same amount each day either; just know that the amount you bet will be the amount of your bonus bet. Just make sure that your bet has odds of -200 or longer in order to qualify. Each bonus bet will expire seven days after you receive it.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus