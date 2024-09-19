Best sportsbook promos: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

The Jets host the Patriots on Thursday night, and you can bet on this AFC East matchup with these sportsbook promos.

The New York Jets (1-1) are hoping that Aaron Rodgers’ first game at MetLife Stadium this year goes better than it did a year ago.

In a prime-time Week 1 matchup vs. Buffalo, Rodgers famously tore his Achilles in the first drive, missing the entire 2023 season. This year, it’s a Week 3 Thursday night contest against the AFC East rival New England Patriots (1-1).

Both teams come into the game at 1-1, each trailing 2-0 Buffalo in the division standings. After struggling to get any offense going in a Week 1 loss at San Francisco, the Jets came alive in the second half at Tennessee last week, winning 24-17. Rodgers threw two touchdowns, Breece Hall had over 100 all-purpose yards and a score, and Braelon Allen scored twice in the win.

The Patriots are coming off a tough overtime loss at home to Seattle, but did pull off a big upset on the road in Week 1 at Cincinnati, stunning the Bengals, 16-10, as 8.5-point underdogs.

In the two Thursday night games thus far this season, both have gone under the point total.

The line is not as long against New England this Thursday night, but the Patriots are close to a touchdown underdog at most U.S. sportsbooks. Here’s a look at the top odds for the game; spread and over-under total odds are -110 unless otherwise noted.

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL FanDuel NYJ -6.5 (-105) / NE +6.5 (-115) NYJ -290 / NE +235 38.5 (u -115, o -105) BetMGM NYJ -6.5 / NE +6.5 NYJ -275 / NE +225 38.5 Caesars NYJ -6.5 / NE +6.5 NYJ -285 / NE +228 37.5 Fanatics NYJ -6.5 / NE +6.5 NYJ -285 / NE +230 38.5

Top sportsbooks are still offering welcome promos that you can take advantage of in Week 3 of the NFL season.

FanDuel promo code for Patriots vs. Jets

FanDuel offers a promo for new users that will give you plenty of bonus bets for more NFL Week 3 action along with catching all of the games on Sunday for a few weeks. No promo code is required; all you need to do is be a first-time registrant to the site, make a deposit of at least $5, and place your first bet. Once you do so, you unlock $200 in bonus bets and a three-week free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV.

You’ll receive the bonus bets within 72 hours of your first wager becoming active. Once you have them, you have seven days to use them before they expire. FanDuel Sportsbook allows you to break up the $200 in bonus bets, so you do not have to wager the entire amount at once. However, you only get to keep the winnings – the original stake is not given back to you.

Another FanDuel promo for all users this Thursday night is a no-sweat same-game parlay bet on Patriots vs. Jets. Simply place a three-leg parlay on this game and receive your stake back in the form of a bonus bet if you do not win it.

BetMGM promo code for Patriots vs. Jets

By using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS when you register for the first time on the site and depositing at least $10, your first bet will make you eligible for the promo. If you win the bet, you take home the winnings and continue on. If you lose, BetMGM will issue you the same amount of your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Depending on how much you wager, your bonus bet will be able to be used all at once or broken up into a few equal parts. The bonus bet here also expires seven days after you receive it, so be sure to use it in time.

BetMGM also offers no-sweat bet tokens periodically, and they are currently running another promo for all users: get a second chance on a first-touchdown bet. So if you were to bet Rhamondre Stevenson to score the first touchdown in Thursday’s game, but the Pats RB scores the second one instead of the first, you would get your original stake credited back to you.

Caesars promo code for Patriots vs. Jets

Caesars sportsbook also offers a bonus bet as a form of insurance against your first wager at the sportsbook. New users can register and use the promo code CBS1000 to secure this offer. Once you’re in and make a deposit of any amount, you’ll get your first stake back as a bonus bet if your initial wager is a loss, up to $1,000.

You have 14 days to use the bonus bet at Caesars, but here, you have to make your bonus wager for the full amount of the bonus bet.

Another bonus that Caesars is running on Thursday night for all users is a 100% profit boost on a same-game parlay. All you have to do, after opting in on the promo page, is make a same-game parlay on Patriots vs. Jets with odds of +400 or longer. Once you use your profit boost, you’ll basically double your winnings if your parlay hits.

Fanatics promo code for Patriots vs. Jets

Get some extra bang (or bets) for your buck with Fanatics’ new-user promo. After registering and making a deposit (no promo code required), you’re eligible for up to $1,000 in bonus bets whether you win or lose your cash bets.

Here’s how it works: Once your first bet is official, you’ll receive a bonus bet equal to the amount of your stake, up to $100. That process repeats itself over the next nine days, allowing you to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets. But you can bet any amount each day and get a bonus bet equal to that amount.

Be sure to keep track of your bonus bets as they are deposited because each one expires seven days after you receive it. Also watch the odds on your bets, as you’re only eligible to receive a bonus bet if your first wager of the day has odds of -200 or longer.

