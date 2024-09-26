Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys WHEN Thursday, September 26 at 8:15 P.M. ET WHERE MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey HOW Prime Video, NFL Plus

The average NFL game only has four to five touchdowns. That not only makes getting to the “house” rare and important, but extra exciting. It can be hard to predict which player will find paydirt, and when they will do it, but when you get it right it’s a great thrill. Anytime touchdown scorer has become an incredibly popular prop bet when betting on the NFL.

The spotlight is even brighter for primetime games when two teams play on national television. That will be the case again this Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys head north for a rivalry matchup with the New York Giants. Both teams enter the key divisional matchup looking to get back to .500 and notch an NFC East victory. Let’s try to figure out some of the best bets for who will have the ball in their hands to score a touchdown in this one.

Ceedee Lamb (-125, FanDuel)

One thing fans of the NFL reality show Hard Knocks learned when the Cowboys were featured in 2021 is that CeeDee Lamb has an ego. The young wideout made waves in the Dallas locker room that offseason, and on the show, and he did not disappoint. Lamb has turned into a star wideout for Dallas with the personality to back his success. Having no 100-yard receiving performances so far in 2024 is likely weighing on him.

Lamb let his frustrations known after the Cowboys loss last week, in which the team got blasted by the New Orleans Saints at home. He and quarterback Dak Prescott got into a heated conversation on the sidelines during the loss, and Lamb would take ownership of his lackluster play later in the postgame press conference. There is no doubt that the duo of Lamb and Prescott will be looking to hook up for more yardage and a touchdown on Thursday.

The best spot to grab CeeDee Lamb to score a touchdown is at FanDuel, where you can buy this one at -125. Lamb has the shortest odds of anyone in this game for good reason, but the market may still not be taking the bounce-back narrative into account after he and Prescott argued in Week 3. This CeeDee Lamb touchdown bet is at -155 at DraftKings, so be sure to look for it at FanDuel or wherever you can find the best price among the best sportsbooks.

Wan’Dale Robinson (+370, DraftKings)

Malik Nabers has been the star of the show for the Giants’ offense this season. But right behind the team’s No. 1 pick Nabers has been Wan’Dale Robinson. Nabers may get the attention of fans and bettors alike, but Robinson has seen no shortage of targets come his way from QB Daniel Jones. The diminutive wideout saw eight balls come his way in Week 3 and led the Giants in Week 2 with twelve targets. There’s no shortage of opportunity for Wan’Dale Robinson in the passing game, and it’s only a matter of time before one of those converts into another touchdown for him.

Additionally, Robinson received a significant amount of work as a runner on sweeps and reverses in 2023. That hasn’t been part of the Giants’ game plan this season, but the receiver has shown he has the talent to make a move in the run game, and it would not be surprising to see Robinson get some extra touches that could result in him finding paydirt enough to pay off this nearly 4:1 price tag on his odds to score a touchdown. Robinson hasn’t hit since Week 1, but he has the talent and opportunity to do so on Thursday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook actually offers a better price on the Wan’Dale Robinson touchdown bet.

Jake Ferguson (+230, FanDuel)

Jake Ferguson was questionable to play in Week 3, but he ended up suiting up and posting the best numbers of any Cowboys’ pass catcher. Ferguson was targeted 11 times, catching six balls for 95 yards. Ferguson did rack up a lot of that yardage when the game was already out of hand, but he still made it clear that he will once again be a safety blanket for Dak Prescott as he’s able to find seams and get open when the wideouts are covered.

Prescott and Ferguson have not hooked up yet this season, but the two connected on five touchdowns a year ago after the tight end took over the starting roll from Daulton Schultz. With another year of chemistry, the two are a strong bet to continue improving. Regardless of who Dallas has had at tight end, Dak Prescott has ranked in the top-10 at throwing to tight ends over the last two years, according to StatMuse. That bodes well for Ferguson’s chances Thursday.

Bonus: First Touchdown Scorer: Ceedee Lamb (+500, FanDuel)