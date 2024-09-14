Best touchdown scorer prop bets of Week 2

The opening weekend of the 2024 NFL season featured some underwhelming offense, especially through the air. Plenty of fireworks were still present, however, and touchdown scorer prop bets remain incredibly popular in the football consciousness. Though Friday night does not bring a game this time around, 15 games are scheduled for Sunday and Monday, with opportunities all over the board.

To that end, let’s dive into five players who bring value with their current betting prices to get into the end zone in Week 2. Keep in mind that there are also different markets for first touchdown scorer and multiple touchdown scorer, which will have very different price points.

Jonathan Taylor (+105, DraftKings)

Jonathan Taylor should be salivating after the impact made by Saquon Barkley in Week 1. Barkley racked up 109 yards on 24 carries in his Philadelphia Eagles debut, taking it to a potentially vulnerable Green Bay defense, and pouring on three touchdowns (two on the ground, one through the air). This time, Taylor gets the chance to face Green Bay and, despite a low over-under projection for the game, there should be an opportunity for Taylor to score. Taylor was the only running back to garner a carry for Indianapolis in Week 1, toting the ball 16 times, and he scored eight touchdowns in only ten games last season. Taylor should be favored to score in this matchup, and the current price is favorable to NFL bettors.

Christian Kirk (+190, FanDuel)

Despite a less-than-stellar start to the season, Christian Kirk should be the No. 1 pass-catcher in Jacksonville. He could be surpassed in the future by rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr., but in the present, it is Kirk who has the familiarity, incumbency advantage, and track record of success. He hauled in only one reception in Week 1, but Kirk was able to generate separation. Jacksonville is at home and this price is a bit low for where Kirk should be in a “get right” spot.

Jerome Ford (+175, FanDuel)

Jerome Ford isn’t a big name, but he got a lot of work in Week 1. The Browns leaned on Ford for 18 total touches, and he was active even in a meaningfully negative game script. Ford is the clear lead back for Cleveland in the absence of Nick Chubb, and he has multiple ways of contributing. He also found the end zone against a much better defense (Dallas) than he will face this week (Jacksonville), and Ford is being priced as more of a fringe player in this market. There is sometimes danger in relying on backups thrust into more prominent roles, but Ford is going to be a focal point for an offense that has clear issues in the passing game. Running the ball and dumping passes to running backs could be a good alternative, and Ford should be closer to even money to score.

Zamir White (+215, DraftKings)

The Raiders scored only one touchdown in Week 1, and it went to backup running back Alexander Mattison. As such, the hype train derailed a bit around White, but the underlying situation is more encouraging than it might seem. White garnered 13 carries and two receptions in the game, and Mattison did not exactly light the world on fire when given a prominent opportunity last season in Minnesota. The Ravens also allowed nearly 1,900 rushing yards last season, and Las Vegas does not have a mobile quarterback or a viable running back alternative near the goal line. White may not put up gaudy overall numbers, but if the Raiders are in a goal-to-go situation, he should be in line for a chance or two. At +215, that is a good setup.

Bijan Robinson (-115, DraftKings)

The Atlanta Falcons were a complete mess on the offensive side of the ball in Week 1. Consternation is already building on the potential health and mobility challenges for newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins, as Atlanta’s passing game was bottled up by a fantastic Pittsburgh Steelers defense. With that said, Bijan Robinson was the focal point for the Falcons on offense, garnering 18 carries and five receptions in an otherwise pedestrian game. That volume did not translate into a touchdown in the opener, but the combination of ugly factors in Week 1 contribute to an opportunity in the follow-up. Robinson should be priced as a significant favorite to find the end zone, and the Falcons should see better sledding on the whole against Philadelphia on Monday night.