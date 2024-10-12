bet365 promo code for College Football Week 7

Users can take advantage of the bet365 sign-up offer promo code to potentially bet on Week 7 of the college football season

The next two weeks of the college football season feature some of the best matchups of the entire season. Matchups such as Oregon-Ohio State, Penn State-USC, Ole Miss-LSU and Texas-Oklahoma are all happening this weekend.

Some of these rivalries have been long established, while other new ones are just forming due to conference realignment. Last week’s slate of games was defined by ranked teams being upset. With another slate of high-profile matchups in Week 7, how many upsets will we see? If you’re looking to bet on of college football, consider bet365 Sportsbook. New users can choose between two distinct sign-up offers at registration.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Min. first deposit $10. Amount of bonus bets equals to lost stake. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Texas Oklahoma Spread -14.5 (-110) +14.5 (-110) Moneyline -600 +450 Total Over 50.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)

Penn State USC Spread -5.0 (-110) +5.0 (-110) Moneyline -205 +170 Total Over 50.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)

Ole Miss LSU Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Moneyline -165 +140 Total Over 62.0 (-110) Under 62.0 (-110)

Ohio State Oregon Spread -3.5 (-105) +3.5 (-115) Moneyline -160 +135 Total Over 53.0 (-110) Under 53.0 (-110)

Explaining the bet365 Sportsbook Promo

Bet365 understands that users have different betting preferences, which leads to varying expectations and desires for a welcome promotion. To cater to this, they provide new users with the option to select from two different offers:

A first bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Bet $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets

New users can claim either promotion using the bet365 promo code CBSSPORTS365. Once one promotion is activated, the other becomes invalid.

With the first bet safety net, users can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their initial wager doesn’t win. Bet365 will credit a bonus bet equal to the original stake after the losing bet is settled. Alternatively, for the bet-and-get promotion, users can receive $200 in bonus bets after making a minimum deposit of $10 and placing a $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better.

Both promotions are common in the industry. The first bet insurance option allows users to potentially swing bigger on their first bet, with the reassurance that they’ll receive a bonus bet if they lose. However, for those who prefer a smaller initial investment, the bet-and-get offer is often a more appealing choice.

Bet365 new user promo code terms and conditions

Both offers mentioned are exclusively available to new users who register for a bet365 account using the promo code CBSSPORTS365. Participants must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where bet365 is authorized to operate (Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana—limited parishes only, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, or Virginia). To qualify for either promotion, a minimum deposit of $10 is required. The promotion must be utilized within 30 days of account registration. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and any wagers made with bonus bets are not included in any returns. Additionally, bonus bets expire seven days after being issued. Only one of the two sign-up promos can be used per account. Once one is used, the other expires.

Bet365 betting markets

With college football in full swing, bettors may be more inclined to explore the wide range of wagering options available at bet365.

The most popular betting markets for college football include the moneyline, spread, and total.

Beyond the standard options, bet365 offers users the chance to bet on player props and touchdowns (where legally allowed), team props, game props, halves, quarters, live betting, and same-game parlays. Additionally, bet365 boosts the odds for select bets on each slate, providing potential value for bettors.

Gambling responsibly with bet365

Bet365 offers users various tools to promote responsible wagering. The company encourages anyone struggling with gambling to seek assistance while also providing resources to help users maintain control. Users can establish limits on deposits, wagers, and time spent betting. Additionally, bet365 provides activity statements to help users monitor their betting habits. If these measures aren’t sufficient, users can opt for a temporary timeout to pause their betting or choose to self-exclude from betting entirely.

Betting College Football Week 7 at bet365

Bet365 might be a relatively new name to the US sports betting scene, but they are considered one of the top sportsbooks worldwide. They’ve recently bought their offerings to this side of the pond after decades of dominating the industry in Europe. They check all of the boxes in terms of what a bettor could want from their sportsbook, in terms of bonuses, betting market selection, and user experience. They are one of very few sportsbooks that allow new users to choose between multiple different styles of betting promotions.

