New users who sign up for bet365 can choose between two different new-user promotions when they register

Week 6 of the NFL season got underway this past Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers going into Seattle and beating the Seahawks as a small road favorite.

The week’s schedule continues on Sunday, with 12 games spaced out throughout the day. There are six games scheduled for the early-afternoon window with four more scheduled for the late afternoon. Sunday’s action concludes with the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the New York Giants in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NFL this Sunday, consider bet365 Sportsbook. New users can choose between multiple sign-up offers when they register an account.

Washington Commanders (4-1) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

Washington Commanders Baltimore Ravens Spread +6.5 (+100) -6.5 (-120) Moneyline +245 -305 Total Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-2)

Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Spread -3.0 (-120) +3.0 (+100) Moneyline -180 +150 Total Over 52.5 (-110) Under 52.5 (-110)

Explaining the bet365 promo

Bet365 recognizes that users have different betting styles and preferences when it comes to welcome promotions. To accommodate these, they offer new users a choice between two options:

A first bet safety net that provides up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Bet $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets.

Both promotions can be activated using the promo code CBSSPORTS365. Once a user selects one option, the other becomes unavailable.

With the first option, users can receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their initial wager doesn’t win. After the bet is settled, bet365 will credit users with a bonus bet equal to the amount they wagered. For the second option, users can obtain $200 in bonus bets by making a minimum deposit of $10 and placing a $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better.

Both promotions are popular in the betting industry. The first bet insurance option allows users to take a leap on their initial wager, knowing they’ll get a bonus bet equal to their stake if they lose. In contrast, the bet-and-get option may be more appealing to those who prefer a lower initial investment.

bet365 new user promo terms and conditions

Both bet365 promotions outlined above are exclusively for new users who register for a bet365 account using the promo code CBSSPORTS365. Participants must be at least 21 years old and reside in a state where bet365 is legally allowed to operate (including Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana—only in authorized parishes, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia). To activate either offer, users must make a minimum deposit of $10. The promotion must be claimed within 30 days of account registration. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the stake from these bonus bets does not contribute to any potential winnings. Furthermore, bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

bet365 betting markets

Bet365 established its reputation overseas, where it has been a prominent sportsbook for many years. A key factor in its success is the extensive range of markets available to bettors across various sports. Upon entering the U.S. market, bet365 recognized the necessity of providing an exceptional betting experience for the NFL.

Users can opt for straightforward bets on traditional markets like spread, moneyline, and totals. Alternatively, they can explore a variety of other markets, including touchdown scorers, player props, team props, and game props. Additionally, users have the option to combine multiple bets into a single wager, creating a parlay.

Gambling responsibly with bet365

Bet365 provides its users with resources to support responsible gambling and sports betting habits. While the company urges anyone facing gambling challenges to seek assistance, it also offers tools to help users maintain control. Users can set limits on deposits, wagers, and the amount of time spent betting. Furthermore, bet365 offers activity statements to help users track their betting patterns. Users can even take a timeout to pause their betting temporarily or choose to self-exclude permanently from all betting activities.

Betting NFL Week 6 with bet365

Bet365 is a sportsbook that is quickly establishing a reputation as one of the top online sportsbooks. It has an easy-to-use mobile interface, easy and secure banking options and plenty of wagering options and markets. In addition, it is one of the only sportsbooks that allows its users to choose between multiple sign-up offers. Not everyone has the same game plan or even goals when betting on sports. Bet365 realizes this and gives users the opportunity to select which promotion works best for them.

