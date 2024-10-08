bet365 promo for NFL Week 6: First-bet insurance or bet-and-get bonus bets

New users can boost their bankroll with one of bet365’s exciting welcome offers

Week 6 in the NFL is almost here, and there are several ways for bettors to get in on the action. Start with bet365, where new customers can choose between two lucrative welcome offers: first-bet insurance up to $1,000 or bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

These are two of the best sportsbook promotions in the industry, and you can get started today by signing up with bet365. No matter your preference, here you’ll find everything you need to know.

Explaining the bet365 promo

Using the promo code ‘CBSBET365’, new bet365 customers can redeem $1,000 in first-bet insurance or $200 in bonus bets.

Both welcome offers are appealing in their own way. Whichever you choose depends largely on your budget.

For example, first-bet insurance may be more suited for those with a larger bankroll. With this offer, bettors can get their initial wager back at equal value should they lose. This bet365 promo applies to the first bet (straight, parlay, same-game parlay, same-game parlay plus) placed within 30 days of sign-up.

If your bet hits, you keep the cash profits. If it doesn’t, you get a second-chance bonus bet at equal value in short order. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be paired with other promos. Additionally, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

Other bettors might prefer the bet-and-get offer. As the name suggests, users can collect $200 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager (-500 odds or longer). Contrary to first-bet insurance, this option isn’t dependent on your first bet losing.

In both cases, a $10 deposit is required. Additionally, customers must be of legal age and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 promo

You can start your betting journey today by redeeming one of these exciting welcome offers from bet365. Here’s what you need to get started:

For the first-bet insurance offer:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for bet365 Sportsbook, using promo code ‘CBSBET365’. You’ll also need to provide a valid email address and verify your personal information.

Deposit $10

Place a qualifying wager up to $1,000. Only your first straight bet, parlay, same-game parlay or same-game parlay plus is eligible. It must settle within 30 days.

If your bet wins, you keep your cash profits. If it loses, you receive a matching bonus bet up to $1,000.

For the bet-and-get offer:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for bet365 Sportsbook, using promo code ‘CBSBET365’. You’ll also need to provide a valid email address and verify your personal information.

Deposit $10

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Either pre-game or live in-game bets count (minimum -500 odds or longer).

Win or lose, get $200 in bonus bets

What can you bet on?

Want to bet on the NFL? At bet365, users can wager on everything from popular game markets (spread, moneyline, total), team/player props, futures bets and more.

Taking a look at the Week 6 odds, no game is expected to be closer than Colts-Titans (1 p.m. ET). In fact, it’s shaping up to be a virtual pick ‘em at bet365, with Indianapolis getting a close edge at -115 on the moneyline.

The Colts (2-3) are coming off a 37-34 loss to the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans (1-3), meanwhile, were idle last week.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Colts -115 -1 (-110) O 42.5 (-110) Titans -105 +1 (-110) U 42.5 (-110)

Later Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET), the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers (3-2) have dropped two straight since a 3-0 start but are expected to get back on track against reeling Las Vegas. They are listed as 3-point favorites and -155 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, the Raiders (2-3) lost 34-18 to the rival Denver Broncos, their second time in three games allowing 30-plus points.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is reportedly mulling a quarterback change after Gardner Minshew was benched in favor of Aidan O’Connell.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Steelers -155 -3 (-105) O 36.5 (-110) Raiders +130 +3 (-115) U 36.5 (-110)

Bet365 at a glance

British-based sportsbook bet365 has a wide range of offerings for bettors, including regular odds boosts, referral bonuses and early payouts. One of the existing promos allows NFL moneyline bettors to cash in anytime their team leads by 17 points or more, regardless of the game’s outcome.

In addition to straight pregame bets and parlays, users can also wager on a plethora of live options. In fact, live betting is widely considered one of bet365’s strengths because of the opportunity to stream games. On top of that, those in select markets have access to popular casino games and close to 270 different slots.

Odds are fairly competitive, and bettors have several ways to transfer funds. In the need of assistance, customer service reps are available 24/7 in 12 different languages.

