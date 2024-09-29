bet365 allows new users to choose between two distinct new user promotions when they sign up.

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday with 13 games scheduled. The week got underway on Thursday night when Dallas went into New York and beat the Giants. It was a much-needed victory for Dallas, and a lot of teams find themselves in similar situations to the Cowboys entering their Week 4 matchups. 0-3 teams look to keep any hope of a turnaround alive while winning teams look to continue the good vibes.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

If you’re going to be betting on Week 4 action, take a strong look at bet365 Sportsbook. New users can choose between two different types of sign-up promos when they create an account.

Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spread -1.0 (-110) +1.0 (-110) Moneyline -120 +100 Total Over 42.0 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110)

Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals Spread +3.5 (-120) -3.5 (+100) Moneyline +150 -180 Total Over 49.0 (-110) Under 49.0 (-110)

Explaining the bet365 Sportsbook promo

bet365 understands that users approach online sports betting differently, and can have different betting styles and preferences when it comes to welcome promotions and offers. To help cater to their users’ preferences, they offer new users a choice between two enticing options:

A first bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

Both promotions can be claimed using the promo code CBSSPORTS365. Once one promotion is selected, the other becomes invalid.

With the first option, users can receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first wager doesn’t win. After the losing bet is settled, bet365 will credit the user with a bonus bet equal to the original wager amount. If users choose the second option, they will get $200 in bonus bets after making a minimum deposit of $10 and placing a $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better.

Both promotions are popular in the industry. The first bet insurance option allows users to take a bigger shot with their initial wager, knowing they’ll receive a bonus bet equal to their stake if they lose. On the other hand, those who prefer a smaller initial investment may find the bet-and-get option more appealing.

bet365 new user promo terms and conditions

Both offers described above are exclusively available to new users who create a bet365 account using the promo code CBSSPORTS365. Participants must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where bet365 is legally permitted to operate (Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana—only in permitted parishes, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, or Virginia). To activate either promotion, a minimum deposit of $10 is required. The promotion must be utilized within 30 days of account creation. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the stake from bonus bets does not factor into any potential returns. Additionally, bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

bet365 betting markets

bet365 made their reputation across the pond, where they’ve been a marquee sportsbook for decades. One of the main reasons for their success is the wide variety of markets they offer for bettors across all sports. Crossing over the ocean to the United States, bet365 understands how important it is to deliver a top-notch betting product for the NFL.

Users can choose to keep it simple and bet on the more traditional markets such as spread, moneyline and total. However, users can also venture into other markets such as touchdown scorers, player props, team props and game props. Users can also combine multiple wagers into one, creating a same-game parlay.

Gambling responsibly with bet365

Bet365 offers its users tools to promote responsible wagering. While the company encourages anyone struggling with gambling issues to seek help, it also provides resources to help users stay in control. Users can establish limits on deposits, wagers, and time spent betting. Additionally, bet365 supplies activity statements to help users monitor their betting behavior. If these measures are not sufficient, users can opt for a timeout to temporarily halt their betting or choose to self-exclude permanently from betting activities.

Betting NFL Week 4 with bet365

If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on Week 4 of the NFL season, bet365 is a growing sportsbook that is certainly worthy of a look. They are one of the more unique sportsbooks in the market, bringing a European flair compared to other top sportsbooks.

They also are one of the few sportsbooks that allow users to choose between multiple sign-up promotions. Most sportsbooks promotions generally offer one option, but bet365 allows users to choose either a bet-and-get promotion or a first-bet insurance promotion. Both are appealing for a variety of reasons, and it simply comes down to each user’s preference.