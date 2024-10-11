BetMGM promo for college football Week 7: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

New BetMGM users can get bet insurance if their first bet loses

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Saturday brings another jam-packed day of college football, featuring three games between teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

New BetMGM customers can register for an account using the promo code CBSSPORTS to activate an exclusive welcome offer, where placing an opening wager of at least $5 will award bonus bets of up to $1,500 if the first bet loses.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Here is everything bettors should know about this offer.

Explaining the BetMGM promo

New BetMGM customers can register using the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim first-bet insurance up to $1,500. A minimum deposit of $10 and initial wager of $5 or more is required to claim this BetMGM promo.

There is no minimum odds requirement attached to this bonus. The first bet can be made with any odds of your choosing.

If it wins, cash profit is added to your cash balance and the offer is essentially over. If it loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus of equal value. The maximum that can be returned is $1,500.

Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

All bonus bets are subject to a one-time, play through requirement. They must be used within seven days upon receipt or they will expire. They work similar to other sportsbook bonuses, holding no cash value. The initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To be eligible for this sportsbook promo, bettors must at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, North Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Wyoming, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to activate this unique BetMGM offer:

Click “Claim Bonus” in the banner above.

Create a new BetMGM account on the desktop site, or download the sportsbook app on iOS or Android.

Enter a valid email address and create a password for your account. Allow BetMGM to access your location to certify you are in an eligible betting area.

Insert promo code CBSSPORTS.

Deposit $10.

Apply “First Bet Offer” token to a qualifying bet up to $1,500. The bet can be placed on any sport, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

BetMGM will return a matching bonus bet only if the qualifying wager loses. Bonus bets expire within seven days.

What can you bet on?

All sports are eligible for BetMGM’s welcome offer, including college football. Saturday’s schedule is packed with intriguing matchups such as the Red River Rivalry between No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m. ET).

This is the 120th meeting between the schools, but the first since both departed the Big 12 Conference for the SEC. Oklahoma has beaten Texas eight of the last 10 times, including 34-30 last season.

Nevertheless, oddsmakers at BetMGM expect Texas (-14.5) to turn the tide.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Texas -650 -14.5 (-110) O 50.5 (-110) Oklahoma +450 +14.5 (-110) U 50.5 (-110)

Also kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET are No. 4 Penn State and USC. The Trojans, who are coming off a surprising 24-17 loss to Minnesota, will be looking to give their season a jolt with a victory over the undefeated Nittany Lions at home.

Penn State — one of three teams from the Big Ten Conference ranked inside the Top 5 of the AP poll — is a 5.5-point favorite and -225 on the moneyline.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Penn State -225 -5.5 (-110) O 50.5 (-110) USC +180 +5.5 (-110) U 50.5 (-110)

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM customers will find a mix of daily bonuses, including odds boosts for the MLB playoffs, NFL first touchdown scorer insurance, and EPL early payouts. For example, EPL bettors can cash in any time their team takes a two-goal lead, regardless of the match’s outcome.

With each bet at MGM, users can earn loyalty/rewards points toward hotel stays, dining, concert tickets and other perks. There are five different rewards tiers.

The current sign-up offer, meanwhile, features one of the highest potential bonus amounts in the sports betting industry. Again, new users can earn $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Use promo code CBSSPORTS to activate.