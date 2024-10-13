BetMGM promo for NFL Week 6: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Get all the information about the BetMGM promo code for Week 6 of the NFL season.

Week 6 of the NFL season has arrived, with Seattle falling short at home against San Francisco on Thursday night to get the festivities started. Overall, Sunday features 12 more games. The action gets underway early in London and finishes up late in the city that never sleeps. It’ll be one of those days where the indent on the couch will be noticeable.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500.

New users who sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet fails to win. Simply sign up with promo code CBSSPORTS to take advantage of the offer.

Arizona Cardinals Green Bay Packers Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +200 -250 Total Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Moneyline -190 +155 Total Over 47.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)

Explaining the BetMGM promo

BetMGM is offering a welcome for new users who register for the sportsbook using the promo code CBSSPORTS. You can earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial wager doesn’t win.

While “first bet insurance” is a common promotion across the industry, BetMGM distinguishes itself by offering the highest potential bonus. To participate, simply sign up with the promo code CBSSPORTS, make a deposit of at least $10, and place your first bet, which can be as much as $1,500.

If your initial bet is a winner, the promotion concludes, and you keep your earnings. However, if your bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will provide you with a bonus bet equal to your stake, which you can use to place additional wagers within the next seven days.

BetMGM new user promo code terms and conditions

To be eligible for BetMGM’s new user promotion, individuals must not have previously held an account with BetMGM Sportsbook in any state. They must also be at least 21 years old and reside in a state where BetMGM is available. This offer is not accessible to residents of New York, Mississippi, or Nevada. To redeem the promotion, users need to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS and make a minimum initial deposit of $10. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn until they have been wagered at least once, and the stake does not contribute to any potential winnings. These bonus bets must be used within seven days.

BetMGM betting markets

Regardless of your betting style, BetMGM offers a wide range of options for NFL wagering. Traditional bettors typically favor familiar markets like the spread, moneyline, and totals, which are the most popular and frequently covered in the media.

However, BetMGM goes beyond these standard choices. Users can dive into a variety of player props, including bets for touchdowns, passing, receiving, rushing, kicking, and defense, as well as team and game props.

For those interested in more specialized markets, BetMGM allows bets on specific drives, quarters, and halves of games. You can also create same-game parlays by combining multiple wagers into one. Although these bets are often more challenging to win, the potential payouts can be appealing to many bettors.

Gambling responsibly with BetMGM

BetMGM is dedicated to promoting responsible betting and has integrated GameSense into its online sportsbook to demonstrate this commitment. GameSense is a leading program focused on responsible gaming.

With GameSense, users can access strategies and tips for safe gambling, learn about problem gambling, and find useful resources when needed. Available tools include options to set limits on deposits, wagers, and time spent, as well as the ability to take temporary breaks or permanently self-exclude from betting.

Sports betting should be a fun experience. If you ever feel like you’re losing control over your betting habits, these resources can help you regain that control.

Betting NFL Week 6 at BetMGM

The NFL season is beginning to heat ups. Rookies such as Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams are showing the reason why they were so highly regarded as their teams have a combined 7-3 record. We’ve seen surprises like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. The Minnesota Vikings are one of the best teams in football with one of the last undefeated records, and Baker Mayfield is second in the league in touchdown passes. In contrast, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have only one win.

BetMGM has been a brand name in the gaming space for many years due to their presence on the Las Vegas Strip. However, with the recent advancement of online sports betting, they’ve made their investments and it has paid off, as they are widely considered one of the top sportsbooks nationwide.