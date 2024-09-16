BetMGM promo for MNF: Get up to $1,500 back if first bet loses

New users can use code CBSSPORTS at BetMGM and bet on tonight’s game with first-bet insurance.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL’s Week 2 schedule concludes Monday (8:15 p.m. ET) with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are seeking their third straight 2-0 start, while the Falcons hope to play spoiler after an uninspired season-opening loss.

New BetMGM Sportsbook customers can take advantage of a special welcome offer and redeem first-bet insurance up to $1,500 in time for kickoff with promo code CBSSPORTS.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

This is one of the best sportsbook promotions on the market. Here’s everything bettors need to get started.

Explaining the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

BetMGM’s promo offer functions as first-bet insurance. That means if you make an unsuccessful first wager using the sportsbook’s sign-on bonus, you will get refunded the same amount in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Winning bets are paid out as usual. You simply keep your profits. But if you lose, BetMGM will match your bet. Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

All that’s required is a minimum $10 deposit, followed by a cash bet of at least $5. However, you will need to wager $1,500 to receive the maximum bonus. All sports are eligible for this promo, and there is no odds minimum. Be sure to use promo code CBSSPORTS to unlock this offer at BetMGM

Bonus bets are non-transferable and cannot be withdrawn. These don’t hold any cash value, but they can be wagered in place of real money on any game/prop you choose. Like other sportsbooks, potential winnings won’t include the initial stake.

Customers must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following locations: North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, West Virginia, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

Want to redeem your welcome promo? Just follow the steps outlined below to create an account with BetMGM and cash in on this special offer.

Register for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Deposit $10

When prompted, enter promo code CBSSPORTS

Apply your “First Bet Offer” token to a qualifying wager of at least $5. A bet of $1,500 is required to maximize this bonus. All sports are eligible, and there is no odds minimum.

Win your bet and keep your profits. Lose your bet and receive a matching bonus up to $1,500. You will have seven days to redeem your bonus bets before they expire.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

What can you bet on?

BetMGM offers a whole host of games on which to bet. However, we’ll keep our attention on the NFL as Week 2 concludes with Philadelphia hosting Atlanta on Monday night.

The Falcons were among the league’s most disappointing teams in Week 1, falling 18-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kirk Cousins, making his first start with Atlanta, threw for just 155 yards and was intercepted twice.

Cousins’ performance was eye-opening. It deserves attention. If the Falcons want to stay relevant, the $180 million man needs to put forth a better effort.

The Eagles enter as 5.5-point favorites at BetMGM after beating the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in Brazil. Running back Saquon Barkley had 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his Philadelphia debut.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Falcons +200 +5.5 (-110) O 46 (-110) Eagles -250 -5.5 (-110) U 46 (-110)

BetMGM Sportsbook at a glance

BetMGM is one of the go-to online sportsbooks. Generous promotions, competitive odds and a valuable rewards program are just a few of the many perks that separate it from the competition. By joining BetMGM’s loyalty rewards program, customers can earn points toward hotel stays, dining, concert tickets and more.

Bettors can wager on a wide range of markets, from the NFL and MLB to more niche sports such as tennis and F1 racing. Select locations also have access to over 1,000 casino-style games (poker, blackjack, slots, etc.), as well as horse racing.

BetMGM offers a strong mix of daily bonuses, including profit boosts, early payouts and first touchdown scorer insurance. Simply place a prop bet on the player to score the first touchdown in any NFL game. If your player doesn’t score first but instead scores second, you’ll get your stake back in cash.

Registration is secure and generally takes only a few minutes. There are several different ways to deposit money. Should users need assistance, customer service reps are available 24/7.

If you haven’t already, now is a perfect time to sign up for BetMGM and capitalize on its generous welcome promo of first-bet insurance up to $1,500.