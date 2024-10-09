Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

As Week 6 in the NFL rolls around, the top contenders are beginning to emerge. Only two teams — the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings — are still unbeaten, while three others have just one loss apiece.

Ahead of this weekend’s games, bettors can claim an exciting welcome promo from BetMGM Sportsbook: first-bet insurance up to $1,500.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

If you’re ready to start your online betting journey, below is everything you need to know to redeem one of the industry’s best sign-up offers.

Explaining the BetMGM promo



New BetMGM users can get up to $1,500 back if their first wager loses. Using the promo code CBSSPORTS, make a $10 cash deposit then place a qualifying bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

Win your first bet and the cash profits will be added to your balance. Lose and BetMGM will match your initial stake up to $1,500. This is structured similarly to other welcome offers that give bettors something of a safety net should they fail to win.

BetMGM will match wagers greater than $50 with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and have a seven-day shelf life. They also hold no cash value, meaning the initial stake is not included in any winnings. Only straight bets and parlays/same-game parlays are eligible.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for this sportsbook promo: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, North Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Wyoming, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

This welcome offer is one of the best ways to bet on the NFL. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get started with BetMGM.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook. New users may download the sportsbook app on iOS or Android or visit betmgm.com.

Enter a valid email address and create a password for your account. Allow BetMGM to access your location to certify you are in an eligible betting area.

Plug in promo code CBSSPORTS

Deposit $10

Apply “First Bet Offer” token to a qualifying bet up to $1,500. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

BetMGM will issue a matching bonus bet only if you lose your qualifying wager. The bonus bet must be used within seven days before it expires.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

What can you bet on?

NFL Week 6 offers many intriguing opportunities for bettors to use the BetMGM welcome promo. In addition to popular game markets (spread, moneyline, total), team and player props are also available. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll keep our attention on a few of the biggest games on the slate.

Start at 1 p.m. ET with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. Both teams are coming off losses, though it’s the Saints who are on shaky ground following an injury to their quarterback. Derek Carr is expected to miss multiple games after hurting his oblique in the second half of Monday’s 26-13 loss to the Chiefs. Jake Haener entered in place of Carr, but the Saints may instead turn to rookie fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler.

The Saints, losers of three straight, are 3.5-point home underdogs and +165 on the moneyline per BetMGM.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bucs -200 -3.5 (-115) O 41.5 (-110) Saints +165 +3.5 (-105) U 41.5 (-110)

Later Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET), the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) carry a two-game win streak into Detroit against the Lions. All three of the Cowboys’ wins have come on the road, where they are outscoring opponents by an average of 8.0 points. America’s Team may need another win to keep pace atop the NFC East with the surprising Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Of course, that’ll be a tall task against the Lions, who were off last week following a 42-29 rout of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Oddsmakers at BetMGM list the Lions as 3.5-point favorites and -175 on the moneyline.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Lions -175 -3.5 (+100) O 52.5 (-110) Cowboys +145 +3.5 (-120) U 52.5 (-110)

BetMGM at a glance

Bettors have plenty to choose from at BetMGM. For starters, there are several daily bonuses, including odds boosts, English Premier League early cashouts, and first NFL touchdown scorer insurance. BetMGM also has a unique loyalty/rewards program in which users can earn points toward hotel stays, dining, concert tickets and more. There are five different rewards tiers, though the most exclusive is invitation-only.

The sportsbook’s welcome offer, meanwhile, features the highest potential dollar amount across the best sportsbooks in the industry. Using promo code CBSSPORTS, new customers can receive up to $1,500 back if their first bet loses. The only requirement is a $5 wager.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Bettors can sort through a wide range of markets, from the NFL and MLB to badminton, darts and everything in between. Those in select locations also can access more than 1,000 casino-style games such as poker, blackjack and slots, as well as horse racing. To enhance the betting experience, users can livestream events.