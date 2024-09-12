BetMGM Sportsbook promo: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet on Thursday Night Football at BetMGM and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if you don’t win.

Thursday Night Football resumes in Week 2 with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Ahead of kickoff, BetMGM Sportsbook is giving new users the opportunity to redeem up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to cash in on this special offer, along with other valuable information about BetMGM.

Explaining the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering new users the chance to redeem up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses. First-bet insurance is a relatively common promotion in the industry, though BetMGM’s offer tops most in potential value. Even better, there is no minimum odds requirement.

Bettors simply need to deposit $10 and wager on any market. If they lose, BetMGM promises to match their bet at equal value. Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations at 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of the same amount. For example, if you bet $25 on the Bills-Dolphins game, you will be credited with a $25 bonus bet should you lose.

This offer is redeemable until Feb. 10, 2025, one day after Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Of course, bettors can always act sooner and try to build their bankroll ahead of the big game.

Bonus bets typically arrive within 24 hours. These are non-transferable, non-withdrawable and hold no cash value, meaning the value of the wager is excluded from any returns. They expire seven days after they’re issued.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following locations: North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., Colorado, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Kansas, Ohio or Kentucky.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo

Want to get in on the action? You’re in luck. It’s relatively easy to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and redeem this offer. Just follow these simple steps:

Register for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Deposit $10

Apply “First Bet Offer” token to a qualifying bet up to $1,500. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

If you win, great, you simply keep your profit. But if you lose, you’ll receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours of settlement. Bonus bets are limited to five per person. These expire after seven days, so don’t wait too long to use them.

What can you bet on?

BetMGM offers a broad range of sports betting markets, though the NFL is easily the most popular. With Week 2 just around the corner, bettors can turn their attention to Bills-Dolphins.

The Bills, led by two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, have won four straight over their AFC East rivals but are 2.5-point underdogs and +115 on the moneyline at BetMGM Sportsbook. Allen is among the favorites to win his first NFL MVP, and he can build his candidacy with a victory in this spot.

Allen threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more scores in a 34-28 come-from-behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals to open the season. He injured his left non-throwing hand during the win but has practiced fully leading up to Thursday.

Allen should be a full-go, though he has not ruled out wearing a protective glove to prevent aggravating the injury. Regardless, there seems to be very little concern about his status.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bills +115 +2.5 (-110) O 49 (-110) Dolphins -135 -2.5 (-110) U 49 (-110)

BetMGM Sportsbook at a glance

BetMGM, an industry leader in gaming, offers a variety of generous sportsbook promos for new and existing customers. Its latest welcome offer of first-bet insurance up to $1,500 tops most in potential value.

Another area of strength for BetMGM is its loyalty rewards program. With each bet, customers can earn points toward hotel stays, dining, concert tickets and more. There are five different rewards tiers, with the most exclusive (NOIR) being invitation-only.

Bettors can sort through a wide range of betting markets, from the NFL and MLB to badminton, darts and everything in between. Users in select locations also have access to more than 1,000 casino-style games such as poker, blackjack and slots, as well as horse racing.

Live streaming options enhance the betting experience, as does the user-friendly interface.

BetMGM supports deposits through several different payment methods, including credit cards, Venmo and Apple Pay. Transferring money is safe and easy, though withdrawals can take between two to three business days. Should users need assistance, customer service reps are available 24/7 via live chat or email.