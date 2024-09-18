Biggest NFL futures line movements post-Week 2

The New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals have made the biggest jumps in the Super Bowl futures odds after Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

The second week of the 2024 NFL season is in the books, and the top online sportsbooks are adjusting their Super Bowl futures odds based on the results so far this season. After impressive performances in Week 2, the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals have seen their Super Bowl odds drop more than any other team this week.

The Saints made the biggest move at BetMGM, dropping from +8000 before Week 2 to +3000 this week. They now have the 12th-shortest odds overall and the sixth-shortest odds among NFC teams at BetMGM. Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, New Orleans made a similar drop, from +6500 last week to +3500. Bettors have been pouring in their bets on the Saints since their Week 2 domination against the Dallas Cowboys. No team has received more bets or a higher handle on Super Bowl futures bets at DraftKings over the last 48 hours (as of Tuesday).

The only team that made a bigger move in the Super Bowl futures markets at DraftKings was the Arizona Cardinals, who moved from +10000 to +6000. The Cardinals were also the second-biggest risers at BetMGM, moving from +10000 to +6600. Unlike the Saints, however, the Cardinals did not crack the top 3 in terms of the biggest handle or most bets on Super Bowl futures at DraftKings since Week 2. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans round out the top 3 behind New Orleans in that category.

Here is a summary of the biggest risers and the fallers in DraftKings Super Bowl odds after Week 2.

Team Odds before Week 2 Current Odds Change Biggest risers Arizona Cardinals +10000 +6000 -4000 New Orleans Saints +6500 +3500 -3000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7000 +4500 -2500 Biggest fallers Los Angeles Rams +3500 +6500 +3000 Miami Dolphins +2000 +4000 +2000 Dallas Cowboys +1500 +1800 +300

And here is a summary of the biggest changes in Super Bowl winner odds after Week 2 at BetMGM.

Team Odds before Week 2 Current Odds Change Biggest risers New Orleans Saints +8000 +3000 -5000 Arizona Cardinals +10000 +6600 -3400 Minnesota Vikings +8000 +5000 -3000 Biggest fallers Carolina Panthers +30000 +75000 +45000 New York Giants +25000 +50000 +25000 Tennessee Titans/Washington Commanders (tied) +15000 +25000 +10000

AFC and NFC winner futures odds movement

The Saints were also one of the biggest movers in the conference winners betting market. They made the biggest move at DraftKings, falling from +3000 to +1500 to win the NFC. They have also received the biggest handle and most tickets on bets to win the NFC over the past 48 hours at DraftKings.

At BetMGM, New Orleans made just the fourth-biggest jump in the conference winner odds, moving from +2500 to +1200. The three teams that made a bigger jump were the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. Here is how the top five biggest movers in BetMGM’s conference winner markets stacked up.

Team Odds before Week 2 Current Odds Change Las Vegas Raiders +8000 +5000 -3000 Arizona Cardinals +5000 +3500 -1500 Tennessee Titans +8000 +6600 -1400 New Orleans Saints +2500 +1200 -1300 Minnesota Vikings +3000 +1800 -1200

The Raiders’ big move is not too surprising after their impressive comeback win on the road over the vaunted Baltimore Ravens. The Titans’ move is more curious considering they fell to 0-2 and blew an opportunity to beat a good New York Jets team.

One noteworthy riser in the conference winner markets is the Los Angeles Rams, who rose from +1400 to +3000 to win the NFC at BetMGM. The Rams have been decimated by injuries to their offensive line and to their two star wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. They also fell to 0-2 this week after getting dominated by the division-rival Cardinals.

San Francisco 49ers futures odds mostly unchanged

Sometimes it’s just as interesting to look at teams whose futures odds barely changed as it is to look at the biggest movers up or down. The San Francisco 49ers are one of those teams this week. Not only did the 49ers lose to the Vikings, but running back Christian McCaffrey landed on injured reserve and receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an injury that could cause him to miss multiple games. Still, the 49ers’ Super Bowl and NFC winner odds barely moved at BetMGM.

Team Before Week 2 (SB winner) Current odds (SB winner) Before Week 2 (NFC winner) Current odds (NFC winner) San Francisco 49ers +550 +600 +275 +275

Compare the 49ers’ situation to the Lions. Both teams are among the top Super Bowl and NFC contenders who lost conference games, but the Lions’ odds moved more than the 49ers’ odds did this week. The Lions rose from +1000 to +1200 to win the Super Bowl and from +450 to +550 to win the NFC. The sportsbooks are showing confidence in the 49ers’ ability to bounce back from their loss. They are also exercising caution in overreacting to two short-term injuries.

Of course, it’s still only been two weeks, so there will be plenty more odds movement every week.