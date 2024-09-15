New users can take advantage of the Caesars welcome promo ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Texans.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 2’s Sunday Night Football matchup features two young teams on the come-up with exciting prospects at quarterback. Last season, the Houston Texans had a breakout season, making the playoffs with rookie QB C.J. Stroud under center. The Chicago Bears are hoping to have a similar season to that this year with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams running the offense. Both teams started the season with a win, but Williams did not look good in his first NFL game. He threw for under 100 yards and the Bears did not score an offensive touchdown. Only one of these teams will get to 2-0 with a win on Sunday night.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

New users can get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their first wager at Caesars Sportsbook doesn’t win.

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +235 -292 Total Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Caesars is allowing all new users the opportunity to get up to $1,000 back in a bonus bet if their first wager doesn’t win. This Caesars Sportsbook promotion allows users a second opportunity at a winning bet if their first one doesn’t win. To claim the promotion, users must enter promo code CBS1000 at sign-up and then deposit a minimum of $10.

The first-bet insurance promotion is a popular type of promotion across the industry. Users can benefit in a variety of different ways. It allows users some peace of mind, knowing that if their first bet loses, Caesars has them covered.

If you’re betting on Bears vs. Texans on Sunday night at Caesars Sportsbook, and you bet $1,000 on the Texans to cover as 6.5-point favorites, you will get $1,000 back as a bonus bet if Houston wins by six or fewer, or Chicago wins the game outright. You can then use this bonus bet on Monday Night Football or any other sporting event taking place over the next two weeks. If Houston covers the spread, you win your bet and no bonus bet is awarded.

Caesars new user promo terms and conditions

To take advantage of the promotion, Caesars requires new users to be at least 21 years old and reside in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY. This offer is available only to new users. Those users must enter the promo code CBS1000 during registration. The bonus bet amount matches the stake of your first wager and is granted only if your initial bet loses. A minimum deposit of $10 is needed to qualify. Bonus bets must be used within 14 days of issuance and can only be placed as a single wager; they cannot be divided into multiple bets. There is a 1x playthrough requirement, and the stake from the bonus bet does not count towards any winnings.

Caesars betting markets

Caesars is well known across the betting landscape for its wide variety of betting options. This especially shines through when you look at the NFL.

Whether you want to keep it simple and bet a team to cover the spread, or you want to get exotic with your bets, Caesars has plenty of options to satisfy even the most niche bettors’ desires. Some markets users could wager on include first touchdown, first drive result, player props, game props and team props.

Users can combine multiple wagers into one with a same-game parlay bet. While those are less likely to win, they come with the potential of a nice payout. Same-game parlays continue to grow in popularity for that reason, and Caesars has greatly improved its product in that area.

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars is committed to encouraging responsible gaming and supporting users who may face challenges in this area. The enjoyment of sports betting can be affected if users are unable to bet responsibly. To assist those in need, Caesars offers various tools, such as the ability to set daily, weekly, and monthly limits on deposits, bets, and time spent, as well as options for temporary cool-off periods, permanent self-exclusion, and reality checks to provide notifications about app usage. Additionally, Caesars offers access to external resources for users who may need further support beyond these measures.

Betting Bears vs. Texans at Caesars

On paper, the Sunday Night Football matchup has the potential to be an exciting one. The Houston Texans are one of the most hyped teams in the league after the way they finished last season and started this one. C.J. Stroud is already one of the better quarterbacks in the league, and it seems he’s improving on a daily basis.