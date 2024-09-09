Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first Caesars Sportsbook bet loses

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The first week of the NFL season comes to an end on Monday night with the New York Jets visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams likely enter the season feeling like they have some unfinished business. For San Francisco, the Niners lost in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years and are finally looking to get over that hump with Kyle Shanahan. For the Jets, their season last year was turned upside down four snaps in when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon. Rodgers is healthy and joins a roster that is loaded with talent and can possibly make some noise in the AFC.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

To celebrate the first Monday Night Football game of the season, Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their first wager loses.

New York Jets San Francisco 49ers Spread +3.5 (-105) -3.5 (-115) Moneyline +170 -205 Total Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account with promo code CBS1000 can claim up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their first wager loses. This Caesars Sportsbook promotion serves as a form of insurance on a user’s first bet. If they lose their first wager, they get a second chance to get in the win column.

The “first bet insurance” promotion is a common promotion in the industry, but few sportsbooks offer what Caesars does in its totality. In addition to the bonus, few sportsbooks offer the markets and user experience that you can find at Caesars.

Users can bet on the Jets-49ers matchup to claim the new user promotion. If one bets $750 on the game to go Under 43.5 points but the offenses find their groove and go Over, that bettor would receive a bonus bet of $750 credited to their account.

Caesars new user promo terms and conditions

In order to claim the offer from Caesars, users must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. The offer is only available to new users.

Promo code CBS1000 must be entered at sign-up and only the first bet on the account is eligible for the promotion. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to fund the account. Maximum bonus bet of $1,000 from this promotion. Bonus bets must be used on one wager and cannot be split amongst multiple bets.

The bonus bet expires 14 days after it is credited to the account. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once to convert to cash balance and the original bonus bet stake is not included in any winning payouts.

Caesars betting markets

If you’re betting on the Jets-49ers game, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a sportsbook that offers more options than Caesars Sportsbook. There are a wide variety of markets available and the odds are relatively fair and competitive across the board.

Traditional users might want to stick to betting the common markets such as the spread, total and moneyline. These three markets are the most popular when it comes to betting the NFL, and that may never change.

With that being said, other markets are growing in popularity. Some of the more popular markets include touchdown betting, player props, correct score predictions and drive result betting. If you want to combine multiple wagers, you can bet on a same-game parlay. While those are harder to win, the potential payout could be appealing.

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook values its users and the company’s responsible gaming program focuses on the social impact of gambling. Caesars is committed to preventing problem gambling, unfair gambling and underage gambling.

Caesars allows users to set limits on time, wager and deposits. Users can opt out of marketing emails, take a cool-down period to temporarily stop betting, or permanently self-exclude themselves. Caesars also offers direct access to resources and support groups on their website.

Betting Jets-49ers at Caesars

If you are looking to bet on the Jets-49ers Monday night matchup and potentially earn a bonus bet, Caesars Sportsbook is a great option. Simply register with promo code CBS1000 and if you lose your first wager, Caesars will issue you a bonus bet equal to the amount of your stake, up to $1,000.