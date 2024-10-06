Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Sunday Week 5

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 5 of the NFL season got underway on Thursday night with an epic and thrilling finish to a wild back-and-forth affair between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta tied the game in the final seconds with a field goal, won the overtime coin toss and scored the walk-off touchdown.

We can only hope the rest of the Week 5 slate provides that level of excitement. Six games are scheduled for the early afternoon window on Sunday, four more for the late afternoon window and of course, Sunday Night Football to wrap up the Sunday action.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

New users who sign up at Caesars Sportsbook can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager loses. Simply use promo code CBS1000 at sign-up.

Baltimore Ravens Cicinnati Bengals Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (-105) Moneyline -140 +118 Total Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills Houston Texans Spread +1 (-110) -1 (-110) Moneyline +100 -120 Total Over 47 (-110) Under 47 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

New users who create a Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code CBS1000 can receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager results in a loss. This promotion acts as a form of “first bet insurance,” providing users with added confidence before placing their initial bet. First bet insurance is a common form a welcome bonus found across many sportsbooks.

For instance, a new user could wager $550 on the Ravens to cover the spread against the Bengals. If the Bengals, currently 2.5-point underdogs at home, cover the number, the user will get their $770 back as a bonus bet. However, if the Ravens win the game by at least a field goal, the user would earn $700 in profit from their bet but wouldn’t receive any additional bonus bets.

Caesars promo terms and conditions

New Caesars users must be at least 21 years old and located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. This offer is exclusively for new users who enter the promo code CBS1000 during registration. The bonus bet amount matches the stake of your first wager and is credited only if that bet loses. A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Bonus bets expire 14 days after being issued and can only be used for a single wager; they cannot be split into multiple bets. There is a 1x playthrough requirement, and the bonus stake does not contribute to any winnings.

Caesars betting markets

Betting on the NFL remains the most popular sport to bet on in the United States. Fans are drawn to football not only for their passion for the game but also for the variety of distinct betting options available for each matchup. Caesars offers a wide array of markets, catering to even the most specialized bettors.

The most common method of wagering on the NFL is betting against the spread. Traditional bettors often concentrate on this alongside the moneyline and point totals for each game. However, as the betting landscape evolves, sportsbooks are continually introducing innovative options. Sports bettors can now place bets on specific fun markets such as individual players scoring touchdowns, the outcomes of drives, and certain events occurring in each quarter.

Additionally, bettors have the option to create same-game parlays, combining multiple wagers from a single game. While these bets come with higher risk, adding more legs enhances the potential payout, making them an appealing choice for many.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars prioritizes responsible gambling for its users and provides a range of tools to promote it. Their team is trained to identify potential concerns and offer support to individuals in need. Users can set limits on their deposits and wagers daily, weekly, and monthly. They can also establish a daily time limit, with reminders sent through the app during extended periods of use. If these measures are not enough, users can choose to take a temporary break or permanently exclude themselves from Caesars Sportsbook.

Betting Week 4 at Caesars

Caesars has long had a strong reputation in the sports betting space for the work they have done in locations with physical betting options, such as Las Vegas. They are trying to bring that same level of product to the online betting world. Their latest sign up offer, up to $1,000 back in bonus bets, is a great way for them to prove their dedication to continue to grow.