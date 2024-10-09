Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 6: CBS1000

New Caesars users can get a bonus bet of up to $1,000 when using this promo code

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

We’ve officially passed the quarter mark of the NFL season, and it’s safe to say the intensity of the current season has intensified. Week 5 featured multiple late lead changes, overtime games, shocking upsets and impressive individual performances.

While the league’s two best teams aren’t in action in Week 6, there are still plenty of intriguing storylines to dive into.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

If you’re looking for somewhere to bet Week 6 of the NFL season, consider Caesars Sportsbook. New users who sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBS1000 can get a bonus bet of up to $1,000 if their first wager doesn’t win.

Here are just two of the NFL games you can bet on for Week 6 at Caesars:

Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Arizona Cardinals Green Bay Packers Spread +5.0 (-110) -5.0 (-110) Moneyline +196 -240 Total Over 49.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) at New York Giants (2-3)

Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants Spread -3.5 (+100) +3.5 (-120) Moneyline -178 +150 Total Over 49.0 (-110) Under 49.0 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code CBS1000 can receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager ends in a loss. This offer serves as a form of “first bet insurance,” giving users extra confidence when placing their initial wager. This is one of the more popular types of sportsbook promotions.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

For example, a new user might bet $50 on the Cardinals to cover the spread against the Packers. If Green Bay wins by 6 points or more, the user will get the $50 back as a bonus bet. However, if the Cardinals either keep the game within a 5-point margin or win outright, the bettor would earn $45.45 in profit, along with their original $50 back, but wouldn’t receive any additional bonus bets.

Caesars promo terms and conditions

Caesars requires that all new users be at least 21 years old and reside in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available exclusively to new users who enter the promo code CBS1000 during registration. The bonus bet amount matches the stake of your first wager and is awarded only if that bet loses. A minimum deposit of $10 is necessary. Bonus bets expire 14 days after being issued and can only be used for a single wager, without the option to split them into multiple bets. There is a 1x playthrough requirement, and the bonus stake does not contribute to any winnings.

Caesars betting markets

The popularity of NFL betting can be attributed to the diverse range of unique betting markets available for each individual matchup, and Caesars Sportsbook meets this demand with an extensive selection of options.

Many traditional NFL bettors focus on money lines, totals and spread bets, and Caesars offers those markets and much more. Their lineup includes bets on touchdown scorers, player props, game props, team props, as well as options for halves, quarters, game leaders, drive results, next play results, and many other markets.

Many of these wagers can be combined into same-game parlays, which offer larger payouts but require correctly picking multiple outcomes to win. For those looking to bet on several games, traditional parlays and teasers are also excellent choices.

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars is committed to promoting responsible gaming and helping users who may be experiencing difficulties in this area. Sports betting can become hazardous if users cannot bet responsibly. Here are some options Caesars offers to support those in need:

Daily, weekly, and monthly limits on deposits, bets, and time spent

Cool-off periods (temporary suspensions)

Self-exclusion (permanent bans)

Reality checks (usage reminders)

Moreover, Caesars provides access to additional resources for further support if these measures aren’t enough.

Betting NFL Week 6 at Caesars Sportsbook

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Caesars has developed a tremendous reputation in the gaming industry, in large part due to its success as a brick-and-mortar location on the Las Vegas Strip. With sports betting now becoming legal in many locales across the country, Caesars has expanded its offerings to the online world. Now, they are considered one of the top online sportsbooks in the country.