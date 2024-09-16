Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL Week 2 slate wraps up on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET) with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. To mark the occasion, new customers at Caesars Sportsbook have the opportunity to cash in on a welcome promotion: first-bet insurance up to $1,000 with promo code CBS1000.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem this offer, along with information about other special perks courtesy of Caesars.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Thanks to this offer from Caesars, new bettors will be able to get their first bet back if they lose, up to $1,000. A minimum deposit of $10 is required, and the qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of signing up. Make sure to use promo code CBS1000 when prompted.

If your first bet is successful, you simply keep your winnings. However, if you lose, Caesars has you covered with a matching bonus. Bonus bets must be used within 14 days before they expire.

For example, if customers bet $500 on Philadelphia (-5.5) to cover the spread, and the Eagles end up winning by only a field goal or losing, Caesars will issue a matching $500 bonus bet.

Bonus bets are non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions. Any winnings will not include the initial stake.

Qualifying wagers can be on any sport, so bettors aren’t limited to just the NFL. Caesars offers a wide range of betting options on all major sports, including the NBA, NHL and MLB. Of course, there are also plenty of niche markets like MMA and tennis betting.

Bettors must be 21 or older and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo

With this Caesars promotion, customers can place their first bet knowing that even if they lose, they’ll get another crack at winning. Signing up is relatively easy, and a deposit of only $10 is required. Just follow these steps to get started:

Click “Get Started”

Register for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook, using your eligible promo code (CBS1000)

Deposit $10

Place a qualifying wager up to $1,000. All sports are eligible

Again, this offer is redeemable only if you lose your first bet. Provided you meet all of the above requirements, you’ll receive a matching bonus up to $1,000 within two business days. Bonus bets expire 14 days after being issued.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

Atlanta looks to get back to form following a disappointing showing in Week 1. Of course, that won’t be easy against a bona fide Super Bowl contender like Philadelphia, which seems reinvigorated by the addition of running back Saquon Barkley. The two-time Pro Bowler went off for 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his Eagles debut, looking worth every penny of the $37.75 million contract he signed over the offseason.

The Eagles have started 2-0 in each of the last two seasons. Oddsmakers clearly expect them to extend that streak, listing the Eagles as 5.5-point favorites and -250 on the money line at Caesars.

The Falcons, on the other hand, are staring at a potential 0-2 start following an offseason of hype. Quarterback Kirk Cousins certainly didn’t alleviate any concerns by turning in a dud of a performance (155 yards passing, 1 TD, 2 interceptions) in his debut with the team. Now 36 and coming off an Achilles tear, Cousins needs to rebound or the worries will only grow.

With this first-bet insurance offer, bettors can try their hand at picking any of the standard lines (spread, money line or total) or props such as touchdown scorers. Even if they are unsuccessful, they’ll get a matching bonus bet up to $1,000 with code CBS1000.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Falcons +205 +5.5 (-105) O 46 (-110) Eagles -250 -5.5 (-115) U 46 (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Caesars, one of the biggest brands in gaming, is bringing the juice with its latest welcome promotion. If you are looking for a new sportsbook, it’s well worth the time to sign up for Caesars, especially with all the other valuable features the sportsbook has to offer.

There’s a mixture of intriguing bonuses for Week 2, including profit boosts. For example, bettors can get a 50% odds boost on any player to score a touchdown in Monday’s game.

Early cashouts are an option for bettors who prefer to settle their wagers before an event concludes.

Caesars also offers a loyalty program in which customers can accumulate points toward gaming, entertainment, hotels and more. There’s no additional cost to join, though the rate at which you earn credits ultimately depends on your activity level.

In addition to a variety of sports betting options, customers in certain areas also have access to popular live-dealer casino games and horse racing.

The interface is user-friendly, and users should find depositing and withdrawing funds fairly easy. Several different money methods are available. Should help be needed, customer service reps are available 24/7 via live chat.