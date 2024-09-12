Caesars Sportsbook promo: Get your first bet back up to $1,000

Bet on Bills-Dolphins and redeem this welcome offer from Caesars.

Week 2 kicks off on Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET) as the Buffalo Bills renew their AFC East rivalry with the Miami Dolphins. It’s one of the most anticipated matchups on the NFL slate, though injuries could play a key role as both teams grapple with a quick turnaround.

Bettors looking to get in on the action can redeem first-bet insurance up to $1,000 at Caesars Sportsbook simply by signing up today.

Here’s a closer look at this special offer from Caesars.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Want to bet on the NFL? Caesars has you covered. New users can get their first wager back up to $1,000 should they lose.

Upon signing up, make a deposit of at least $10. If your first bet wins, great, you simply keep your profit like any other successful wager. But if it loses, Caesars will issue you a matching bonus bet, good for 14 days after receipt. For example, if you make a $100 losing bet, you’ll get back a $100 bonus, and so on up to $1,000.

The qualifying wager can be on any sport, including the NFL, but must settle within 30 days of registration.

Bonus bets are non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions. They’re also non-withdrawable, but any winnings will be returned to your cash balance. Keep in mind, that does not include the original stake.

Bettors must be 21 or older and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Follow these steps, and Caesars’ welcome offer is yours provided you’re a new customer:

Click “Get Started”

Register for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook, using your eligible promo code

Deposit $10

Place a qualifying wager on any sport, up to $1,000

Again, if your qualifying bet is successful, your winnings will be added to your cash balance. However, should it lose, you’ll receive a bonus bet of equal value (up to $1,000) within two business days. Only the first settled wager will count toward this Caesars promo.

Bonus bets expire 14 days after they are issued.

What can you bet on?

Buffalo and Miami will duke it out at Hard Rock Stadium in primetime, with the winner gaining an early leg up in the AFC East. The Bills have dominated this rivalry of late, winning four straight and 13 of their last 15 meetings against the Dolphins dating to 2017. That includes a 21-14 victory in Week 18 of last season to steal away the division title.

Both teams are expected to contend again, as evidenced by the odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Bills are +165 favorites to continue their reign atop the AFC East, just a tick ahead of the Dolphins at +170.

The Dolphins opened with a 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars — keyed by a last-second, 52-yard field goal by Jason Sanders — but are dealing with a few key injuries on a short week. Running back Raheem Mostert (chest) has already been ruled out, while De’Von Achane’s (ankle) is trending toward a game-time decision. If Achane is unable to play, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie fourth-rounder Jaylen Wright are expected to split the bulk of carries.

The Bills, meanwhile, rallied to beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-28. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for two other scores, helping Buffalo overcome a 14-point deficit in the first half.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bills +115 +2.5 (-110) O 49 (-110) Dolphins -135 -2.5 (-110) U 49 (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Caesars is a powerhouse in the gaming industry, and its first-bet insurance offer is another incentive for bettors to sign up.

There’s already a variety of daily bonuses for existing customers, including single-game parlay boosts. For example, bettors can get Jaylen Waddle and Keon Coleman to each record at least 50 yards receiving on Thursday, boosted from +200 to +240.

Where Caesars differentiates itself from many competitors is its loyalty program. This is a convenient way for customers to accumulate rewards/tier credits toward gaming, entertainment, hospitality and more. There’s no additional cost to join, though the rate at which you earn points depends on your activity level.

Caesars offers a broad range of sports betting options on a user-friendly interface. Customers in select markets even have access to live-dealer casino games, including poker and roulette.

Caesars’ early cashout feature allows bettors to settle their wagers before an event concludes, though the value of its odds often varies.

Deposits and withdrawals are safe and secure, with Pay, PayPal and Venmo among the top money options. Should users need assistance, customer service reps are available 24/7 via live chat.

For these reasons and more, Caesars is a go-to sportsbook.