Can road underdogs such as Georgia and Colorado silence the home crowd in conference matchups?

Ranked teams went 14-0 against unranked teams last week, but Week 8’s slate offers plenty of opportunities for upsets.

Here are college football betting underdogs who could win outright in Week 8, accompanied by each underdog’s point spread and money line odds.

No. 5 Georgia (+5.0, DraftKings) (+175, bet365) at No. 1 Texas

In their first season in the SEC, the Longhorns have already been crowned class of the conference… after they beat a Big Ten team and another SEC newcomer. Texas certainly has the firepower to beat an elite incumbent SEC team. But beating a now-barely ranked Michigan and now-unranked Oklahoma doesn’t prove Texas is ready for Georgia.

Georgia has been inconsistent, but the Bulldogs’ highs (throttling Clemson, a second-half comeback before losing to Alabama) are quite high. Georgia still has an impressive combination of size and speed, and if there’s ever a regular-season game that will command maximum focus, it’s this one.

Texas has often won by having more talent than its opponents, even Michigan and Oklahoma. But this is one matchup where the Longhorns’ personnel advantage could be neutralized, and it remains to be seen seen how this year’s team will react to an opponent in its weight class.

Nebraska (+6.5, BetMGM) (+190, FanDuel) at No. 16 Indiana

Indiana is 6-0, but it’s hard to say it has faced a team as tough as Nebraska. Though the Hoosiers have looked good against these weaker teams, the ability to run up the score on Northwestern and UCLA doesn’t always translate against better teams.

Nebraska shut down another good passing attack when it beat Colorado earlier this season. The Cornhuskers’ physicality could really knock Indiana off its game.

Whether Nebraska’s offense can keep up is a bigger concern. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has alternated impressive play with growing pains. But the Hoosiers allowed 28 points and 400 yards against the one halfway decent offenses they’ve faced (Maryland).

No. 22 Illinois (+4.0, Caesars) (+152, Caesars) vs. No. 24 Michigan

Michigan might build some momentum after switching to quarterback Jack Tuttle and having a bye week to get him up to speed. But an underrated aspect of the Alex Orji experience was that he avoided turnovers. Tuttle should move the ball better, but if he also turnis it over more often, Michigan’s offense might not actually find another gear.

Essentially, Michigan being favored at sportsbooks such as Caesars is a bet on the Wolverines suddenly being better than they have been all season. It's possible, but not something that should be taken for granted.

Colorado (+3 BetMGM) (+120, BetMGM) at Arizona

Arizona’s pass defense has been far too leaky, allowing 211 passing yards per game. That’s exactly the sort of defense Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders can take advantage of.

Arizona’s offense hasn’t looked right under first-year coach Brent Brennan, either. Quarterback Noah Fifita has regressed, with a completion percentage below 59% and more interceptions thrown than touchdowns.