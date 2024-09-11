CFB Week 3 at FanDuel: $200 in bonus bets + NFL Sunday Ticket trial

New FanDuel users can bet on college football and get bonus bets and a trial to an elite NFL streaming service

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With full slates of football finally on our screens every weekend, sports bettors have plenty to do all fall. If you want to get involved, you can do so with some extra value in this pocket.

FanDuel is offering $200 in bonus bets to new users after an initial bet of $5. The offer also includes a free three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, making this a particularly enticing offer for fans who enjoy watching football.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

You can claim this offer by betting on this weekend’s college football games, or another market of your choice.

Explaining the FanDuel Promo

This FanDuel promotion is one of the easier ones to access, as no code is needed. All you need to do is sign up for FanDuel and make a bet of at least $5. Once you’ve done that, whether your bet wins or loses, you’ll receive $200 worth of bonus bets that can be used on any wager within the sportsbook.

New players who access this offer will also receive a three-week free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. With this subscription, you have access to live, out-of-market NFL games, giving you the opportunity to watch whatever football is available on Sundays while the college game takes a break. While other streaming services do offer football coverage, NFL Sunday Ticket gives you the best access to the league’s full schedule of games.

If you so choose, once the free trial is done, you can always pay to extend your subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, or even access more of YouTube TV’s broader offerings.

Terms and conditions

Anyone who is located in a state where FanDuel is legal and active, is of legal betting age in that state, and does not already have a FanDuel account can access this offer. You’ll need to start out by making a minimum deposit of $5 so that there’s enough money in your account to make a qualifying bet. The good news is that any sports bet throughout the platform is eligible for you to use as a qualifying wager, regardless of the odds.

The bonus bets you’ll receive are valid for seven days, after which they’ll expire, so make sure to make use of them quickly enough to get some value out of the offer. You do have to wager and win these bonus bets before you can make a withdrawal, although payouts on bets placed using them will not include your stake, just the profit.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

The first thing you’ll need to do in order to create your new FanDuel account is either download the mobile sportsbook app or navigate to the desktop site by clicking “Claim Bonus” on one of our banners. Once you’re there, you can follow the prompts to begin to enter your information, including your date of birth, full name, and contact details.

Next, you’ll need to agree to the usage of geolocation software as well as other terms and conditions before officially creating your account. Once your account has been launched, you can link a payment method to make a deposit and finally place your first bet. Don’t forget to use your bonus bets within a few days of signing up, or to use your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription while it’s still free.

What can you bet on?

FanDuel is a major online sportsbook offering odds in plenty of different markets, but right now, football is the priority for many bettors. Due to the sheer number of teams and games, college football is a particularly deep market, with lots of interesting betting options every weekend.

Even this weekend, as early in the season as it is, has plenty of intriguing games scheduled. Saturday only features one ranked matchup, and it’s a surprise one; No. 24 Boston College will visit No. 6 Missouri. It’s a big day for West Coast rivalries as No. 12 Utah visits Utah State, and No. 9 Oregon will visit Oregon State for the first non-conference edition of their rivalry in a long time.

Home Team (Moneyline) Away Team (Moneyline) Spread Total Missouri (-800) Boston College (+540) Missouri -16.5 54.5 Utah State (+1200) Utah (-3000) Utah -20.5 46.5 Oregon State (+570) Oregon (-850) Oregon -16.5 49.5

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel may have gotten its start by operating daily fantasy sports competitions, but now, it’s one of the most popular full-service online sportsbooks in the United States. It’s considered to be one of the best-designed mobile apps in the industry, with a very user-friendly desktop experience available as well.

This platform does a good job of presenting users with competitive odds on markets from very popular ones like the NFL and NBA to sports that are more niche in the United States such as cricket. In terms of bet types, FanDuel is known for its variety of props, and in turn, its unique same-game parlay offerings.